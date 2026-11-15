Reading between the lines of Shibram Chakraborty's ‘Chhele Boyeshe’

For generations of Bengalis weaned on a homegrown treasure trove of humour writing, Shibram Chakraborty is a familiar name. Born in 1903, he was an eccentric spirit, known for his razor-sharp puns and self-deprecatory jokes. Generous to a fault, he never married, lived in a mess bari (hostels mostly occupied by working men) in north Kolkata, and died in 1980 in financial dire straits. In his lifetime, he published over 150 books, apart from novels, stories, essays, poems and sundry other pieces in magazines and periodicals. He was also a legendary raconteur, the shining star of the daily addas that were, once upon a time, inextricably linked with the cultural DNA of the city.
Like many Bengali children of my time, I grew up chuckling at the ridiculous duo Harshavardhan and Gobardhan, around whom Chakraborty had created an entire corpus of adventures. I enjoyed his detective stories and the film Bari Theke Paliye (Runaway, 1958) by Ritwik Ghatak, based on his novel of the same name published in 1937. By general consensus, as well as the author’s confirmation, the latter was regarded as Chakraborty’s debut work of fiction. Only recently did I discover the existence of an almost unknown novel, Chhele Boyeshe, translated by Niladri R. Chatterjee as Those Boyhood Years (Speaking Tiger), which predated Bari Theke Paliye by over a decade.
Published in 1925, Those Boyhood Years tells the story of a group of adolescent boys and young men in the turbulent early decades of the last century, when India was in the shackles of British rule. It isn’t by any measure a perfect novel. Episodic and messily structured, it is a limpid read, nonetheless. Like Babuibasa Boarding, a novel written by Chakraborty’s contemporary Akhil Niyogi (1902-93) under the pseudonym Swapanburo, Those Boyhood Years is set in the world of juvenile idealism, filled with patriotic fervour and intense bonds of friendship. Except, the latter decided to take a step far ahead of its time and dive into the homoerotic milieu that prevailed in boarding schools around Bengal at the time.
Apart from the rediscovery of the text from the annals of obscurity and his robust translation, Chatterjee provides an excellent introduction to it, helping ground the reader in the intellectual and cultural temper of 1920s Bengal. The decade had started with the call for a non-cooperation movement by M.K. Gandhi, which was actively supported by key public figures, including C.R. Das, his wife Basanti Devi, and Prafulla Chandra Ray, in Bengal.
Hundreds of young men and women joined the fight, underground and guerrilla organizations began to sprout all over the state, the revolutionary zeal spread even among schoolboys.
Set in this turbulent time, Those Boyhood Years is ostensibly a record of the valour of young Bengali boys and men, who embraced dire consequences and death with a smile on their faces. The real interest of the author, however, seemed to lie elsewhere.
As Chakraborty wrote in an introduction, his intention was to document “a mysterious chapter in the (life of the) youth of Bengal” and reveal the “hidden, unclear desire of … boyhood”, so that its “afflictions” could be cured “through correct treatment.” Elsewhere, he warned the reader of a tender, vulnerable time in every teen’s life, which often becomes the root of their undoing. The “fourteenth year is a special one… when they first learn to love and they love deliriously.” It is the time when the young fall “ready prey to the traps set by lustful hunters,” he wrote.
Reading these passages out of context, it may seem obvious that Chakraborty was strongly against homosocial relations among young men and boys, let alone the very idea of homosexuality. Ironically, the text of his novel puts a rather different lens on the matter.
At the outset, he approvingly writes of Srikanta (hero of the eponymous 1917 novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay), who had been “taught how to love” women as a mature adult by his elder comrade Indranath with whom he shared a deep friendship since his boyhood. Chakraborty, too, writes of near-romantic ties between boys—Durjoy and Sudhir, who are revolutionaries; Deben and Mohun, who meet on a night train; and Ashanto and Mohun, who become inseparable as they begin to live in the same boarding house. These men and boys are free with their hugs and kisses (on the cheek as well as lips) but none of these relationships, Chakraborty insinuates, is “tainted” by sex.
In contrast, when it comes to Taresh, who is ostensibly the villain of the piece, Chakraborty depicts him as a “boy-hunter”, whose heart swells with lust instead of a milder form of brotherly love, whenever he lays eyes on a pretty face. He is unabashed about his fondness for boys, repeatedly forces himself on Mohun and “molests” him, and remains unapologetic. His bad habits, Chakraborty hints, includes practising the “daily death” or masturbation.
In his introduction, too, Chatterjee notes that the “love is good/sex is bad binary” theme is pervasive throughout the novel, even as Chakraborty sends out mixed messages by extending his heartfelt endorsement to the (more chaste) relationships between boys like Ashanto and Mohun. It becomes impossible to make sense of these dichotomies from a 21st-century perspective, where sexuality and its various manifestations are defined, dissected and labelled so much more openly and granularly.
For instance, what is the reader in 2026 to make of Durjoy’s confession to Sudhir, moments before he lays down his life in the service of freedom? “I couldn’t show affection to you in this life, didn’t get the time to love you; we couldn’t be with each other contentedly, even for a moment or two.” Is it merely a confession of platonic affection, or the ultimate act of sublimation that can only be achieved through words?
While it’s unfair to wager any guesses behind the intent of this parting sentiment, it is worth remembering that examples of such deep-seated friendship, bordering on what we now fearlessly label as “romantic love”, was very much part of the masculine idyll among Bengali men around the turn of the century. Gora and Binoy in Rabindranath Tagore’s novel Gora (1910) famously shared a friendship that teetered on the threshold of becoming something more.
Chatterjee, in his introduction, reminds the reader of another outstanding and controversial work that sent shock waves through polite society of Bengal in the 1920s: the stories of Hindi writer Pandey Bechan Sharma “Ugra”, published in Matwala magazine in Kolkata in 1924. Like Chakraborty, Ugra claimed to have written his stories, most famously Chocolate, as a moral warning against male homosexuality, condemning it as an evil disease, a bane that needed to be eradicated from society. However, his translator Ruth Vanita, among other scholars, has argued that the impact of these stories had been, ironically, counterintuitive.
For it is through works like Ugra’s and Chakraborty’s that same-sex desire found public acknowledgement in mainstream fiction in India at a time when a vocabulary to express these sentiments wasn’t available. In both cases, despite the professed intentions of the authors, the characters they created were much too complex and layered to be roundly dismissed as corrupt or dissolute. If nothing else, it is for their attempt to make “difference” visible, in all its flawed, fallible and gentle forms, that the contemporary reader should be grateful to these forebears.