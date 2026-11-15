Reading between the lines of Shibram Chakraborty's ‘Chhele Boyeshe’

At the outset, he approvingly writes of Srikanta (hero of the eponymous 1917 novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay), who had been “taught how to love” women as a mature adult by his elder comrade Indranath with whom he shared a deep friendship since his boyhood. Chakraborty, too, writes of near-romantic ties between boys—Durjoy and Sudhir, who are revolutionaries; Deben and Mohun, who meet on a night train; and Ashanto and Mohun, who become inseparable as they begin to live in the same boarding house. These men and boys are free with their hugs and kisses (on the cheek as well as lips) but none of these relationships, Chakraborty insinuates, is “tainted” by sex.