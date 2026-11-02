Lounge Loves: Shillar House jam, ‘A Musical Guide to Perimenopause’ and more

A Jam From The Hills Apart from breads, jams can be eaten with rotis, dosas—and even jalebis. With a sweet item, such as a jalebi or cake, it must act like a fruit compote. A jam fiend (like me) believes its usefulness is defined by its versatility and how well it pairs with all kinds of foods. The apple jam from the small, Himachali brand Shillar House proves this theory. Its mild sweetness and a distinct earthy flavour makes it a multi-purpose condiment. It has become a daily fixture and I have eaten it with methi parathas too. I like a jam with some texture and it is generously filled with chunks of apples. Now, I am left with a nearly-empty bottle, and it’s time to place another order that might arrive right in time for Diwali. —Jahnabee Borah

Symptoms In Song It’s on nearly every other feed, but that doesn’t make British health journalist Anna Byrne’s A Musical Guide to Perimenopause any less entertaining. There’s lightness to her novelty song about the complex, contradictory and frustrating symptoms perimenopausal women face—“yes, there are 100 symptoms but there’s also nothing wrong”—and it’s humour that touches a chord. You could just laugh along, or share it as a shortcut to explaining the phase to the people in your life. It’s the antithesis of the starkly raw punk menopause song in the BBC series Riot Women earlier this year, more rage and depression than Byrne’s equally frustrated but chipper take. Byrne recently told BBC Women’s Hour that she’s on a mission to write “a hormonal song a day”. We’ll have to wait and see if that’s too much of a good thing. —Shalini Umachandran

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Alien Building I’ve been binge reading science fiction author Adrian Tchaikovsky’s books these past few months, and this is not about any specific book, but an appreciation for how he writes aliens. A truly alien biology and perspective is a difficult thing to build, and Tchaikovsky does it by approaching the issue in two ways. One is to create scenarios where the only aliens that humans discover are advanced versions of Earth organisms like spiders or octopuses; and the other is by rigorously imagining alien worlds and evolution. As an exemplar of the former, his Children of Time books are absolutely brilliant, and for the latter, there’s the glorious Shroud and Alien Clay, where he creates worlds and beings so truly alien that it’s haunting. —Bibek Bhattacharya

Way With Swords While visiting the bamboo groves of Arashiyama in Kyoto recently, I signed up for ninja training lessons in the neighbourhood. Now, I had no prior interest in becoming a ninja; it just seemed like an interesting world to explore. Getting a bull’s-eye with the bamboo blowdarts on the first attempt did heighten my confidence, swiftly brought back to the ground by my terrible aim with the star-shaped darts. The highlight, however, was learning how to wield a katana (sword) like a ninja. It wasn’t a compulsory part of the training, but seeing it among the weapons on display reminded me of a friend who once said that sometimes my words “hit like a katana”. I insisted on learning and ended up bruising the top of my hand. Which makes sense because the process of writing something piercing is just as painful if not more. —Shephali Bhatt

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