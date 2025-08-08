‘Sholay' at 50: Retaining a movie's magic in translation

Tu kya ladega mujhse,Thakur? Tere to haath kaatkar phenk chuka hoon main.

(How can you fight me, Thakur? I cut off both your hands and threw them away.)

Snaap ko haath se nahi, pairon se kuchla jaata hai,Gabbar.

(You don’t trample a snake with hands, you use feet, Gabbar.)

Fifty years of Sholay have passed yet much of the film’s dialogue still resonates with movie lovers, feeling as fresh as if it was heard yesterday. What makes for successful film dialogue? Lines that provide information while also suggesting the temperament of the characters. Dialogue can carry poetic weight, be replete with clever repartee, roll out unexpected punchlines, and carry forward the narrative. Alongside actors’ performances, dialogue creates a deeper connection between story and viewer.

Salim Khan is credited with writing the story and screenplay, and Javed Akhtar with the dialogue. Their masterly structure and arrangement of dramatic situations effortlessly lend themselves to original exchanges, as evident in countless scenes. So it is unsurprising that Sholay is among only a handful of films—like the epic Mughal-e-Azam— whose dialogue soundtrack was released on an LP in the 1970s.