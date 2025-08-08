‘Sholay' at 50: Retaining a movie's magic in translation

Tu kya ladega mujhse,Thakur? Tere to haath kaatkar phenk chuka hoon main.
(How can you fight me, Thakur? I cut off both your hands and threw them away.)
Snaap ko haath se nahi, pairon se kuchla jaata hai,Gabbar.
(You don’t trample a snake with hands, you use feet, Gabbar.)
Fifty years of Sholay have passed yet much of the film’s dialogue still resonates with movie lovers, feeling as fresh as if it was heard yesterday. What makes for successful film dialogue? Lines that provide information while also suggesting the temperament of the characters. Dialogue can carry poetic weight, be replete with clever repartee, roll out unexpected punchlines, and carry forward the narrative. Alongside actors’ performances, dialogue creates a deeper connection between story and viewer.
Salim Khan is credited with writing the story and screenplay, and Javed Akhtar with the dialogue. Their masterly structure and arrangement of dramatic situations effortlessly lend themselves to original exchanges, as evident in countless scenes. So it is unsurprising that Sholay is among only a handful of films—like the epic Mughal-e-Azam— whose dialogue soundtrack was released on an LP in the 1970s.
Audiences at the Il Cinema Ritrovato film festival in Bologna, Italy, this year were the first to see an excellently restored version of Sholay, undertaken by the Film Heritage Foundation and producer Shehzad Sippy. When I was asked to subtitle this version, which included the original ending, it proved both a delight and a challenge. I had certain hesitations about the translation, which were resolved during a conversation with Javed Akhtar, who happened to be in London. I explained I was unsure about the Urdu word karaare— which Gabbar uses to describe Basanti’s body in the final scenes. Firm? Sturdy? He suggested “toned"—so the subtitle now reads “Look at her arms and legs. How toned they are".
Many years earlier, I had asked Javed Akhtar about the purpose of creating Gabbar’s sidekick Saambha who has only one memorable line in the film: “Poore pachaas hazaar (Full fifty thousand)" in response to Gabbar’s question about the bounty on his head. He explained that a man with an outsized ego like Gabbar’s could not belittle himself by announcing the reward money, so the scene required a lackey. For the most part, when translating, I found it unnecessary to be too clever or find English turns of phrases that depart from the original Hindustani because Sholay’s lines are full of simple power and imagery. Why would anyone mess with lines like these: Gabbar: Tera kya hoga, Kaalia? (What will become of you, Kaalia?) Kaalia: Sardar, maine aap ka namak khaaya (Chief,I have eaten your salt) Gabbar: Ab... goli khaa (Now... eat my bullet).
Nasreen Munni Kabir is an author, a documentary filmmaker, curator and subtitler.