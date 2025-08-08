‘Sholay' at 50: Retaining a movie's magic in translation

Many years earlier, I had asked Javed Akhtar about the purpose of creating Gabbar’s sidekick Saambha who has only one memorable line in the film: “Poore pachaas hazaar (Full fifty thousand)" in response to Gabbar’s question about the bounty on his head. He explained that a man with an outsized ego like Gabbar’s could not belittle himself by announcing the reward money, so the scene required a lackey. For the most part, when translating, I found it unnecessary to be too clever or find English turns of phrases that depart from the original Hindustani because Sholay’s lines are full of simple power and imagery. Why would anyone mess with lines like these: Gabbar: Tera kya hoga, Kaalia? (What will become of you, Kaalia?) Kaalia: Sardar, maine aap ka namak khaaya (Chief,I have eaten your salt) Gabbar: Ab... goli khaa (Now... eat my bullet).