'Sholay' at 50: Making sense of Ramesh Sippy's classic
Jai Arjun Singh 8 min read 08 Aug 2025, 12:40 PM IST
Summary
‘Sholay’, perhaps the greatest popular film made in India, turns 50 this month. It can sometimes resemble an oral epic, surprising those who believe there is nothing more to learn
Is it possible for the most iconic and mythologised film in your life—the one that is most thoroughly familiar—to also feel like a jigsaw puzzle that took a long time to put together?
