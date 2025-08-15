Can Bollywood ever come up with another ‘Sholay’?

The owner of a single screen cinema in Haryana’s Yamunanagar was worried even when cinema theatres reopened in 2020 after seven months during the pandemic. Audiences who had binge-watched shows in Indian and foreign languages on streaming services were no longer flocking in like they used to. “Single-screen theatres like mine had viewers come in droves for repeat viewings of the same film. Now we will need a Sholay -like miracle to revive," said the 73-year old who was contemplating closing the theatre he’d run since the 1970s. He did not wish to be named.

Released on 15 August 1975 and directed by Ramesh Sippy, Sholay remains an iconic action- adventure epic. It had a then unheard-of production budget of ₹2.5 crore, earned around ₹30 crore at the box office, which—adjusted for inflation—stands at around ₹3,090 crore today, second only to the period drama Mughal-e-Azam (1960) whose adjusted box office earnings would be close to ₹4,000 crore. Sholay, featuring an ensemble cast with Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan and Amjad Khan, also continues to hold the record for the highest footfalls for an Indian film, at over 12 crore.

As the film turns 50 on 15 August, it’s time to ask: Will Bollywood ever make another Sholay?

Many feel while Sippy’s film definitely does make for a seminal moment in cinema, with unprecedented scale and longevity of box office success, the broader and enduring cultural impact has to do with the truth and emotion of the screenplay and characters that manage to both entertain, and drive home a point at the same time. This is what filmmakers need to learn from and try and emulate, as a benchmark of success. It is less about the actual numbers given that audiences today have so many entertainment avenues to choose from with theatrically released movies themselves available on multiple platforms and any film unlikely to run that long in cinemas alone.

“There have been many great films before and after Sholay but the one big takeaway from it is that a film can be both entertaining and intelligent. Movies that come with a social conscience don’t necessarily have to be boring," writer and lyricist Mayur Puri said explaining what Hindi cinema needs to aspire for, in order to manage another Sholay. Puri cited multiple themes and plot points in Sippy’s film that inverted tropes while being super entertaining, ensuring it stands the test of time; from the reformation of criminals (Jai and Veeru are petty thieves) to female agency (Basanti drives her own horse cart) and public consciousness. For instance, the Thakur (Sanjeev Kapoor) wanting to get his widowed daughter-in-law (Jaya Bachchan), remarried, was a hugely progressive arc for its time. In another, less pivotal but equally memorable scene, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) tries to convince Basanti’s (Hema Malini) aunt how his friend Veeru is a great match for her niece, with the latter retorting that she is in fact, the girl’s own relative and not some stepmother to bundle her off with a good-for-nothing wastrel. “With that one dialogue, she speaks to the emotional core and truth of every Indian woman," Puri explains.

In fact, that these two criminals who come to rescue an entire village from a dacoit and push them all to grow a spine, is symbolic of the ignition of collective consciousness, in general, a struggle that Indians had already waged against the British with great sacrifice. The point is reiterated by the character of the blind Imam (played by A.K. Hangal) who remains resilient even when he loses his young son, only to say, “I will ask God today why he didn’t give more sons to be martyred," in a remarkable mix of drama and patriotism.

To be sure, that Sholay hasn’t remained another commercial blockbuster but transcended to occupy full-time space in popular Indian culture has to do with how it’s written with the common man able to derive great swag and utter joy from its various elements. The dialogues, for instance, ranging from “Kitne aadmi thhe" to “Jo dar gaya samjho mar gaya", are hugely responsible for the mythology around Sholay, agreed film author, television producer and director Nasreen Munni Kabir. “The generation under 25 may not have watched it but they know of these lines," she says. The characters too have stood the test of time because of how different they were; nobody had seen a villain like Gabbar Singh, who was no run-of-the-mill dacoit but a truly larger-than-life, unpredictable bandit with his own earthy dialect and sadist tone. He neither wore the traditional dacoit outfit nor did Sippy shoot him in familiar ravines. Even an alter-ego like Sambha remains one of a kind, a flunky who boasts of the reward on his boss’ head with a three-word iconic line: “Poore pachaas hazaar".

In contrast, there’s been little to show that Bollywood has the stomach for this kind of risk-taking and innovation over the past few years. For one, the industry is primarily dominated by English-speaking, urban educated cliques that don’t show signs of any real connection with the Hindi heartland, to speak their language both literally and emotionally. In the last decade, especially, remakes of South Indian hits, formulaic patriotic dramas and biopics have kept Bollywood afloat.

That said, it’s not like films post Sholay haven’t managed to entertain and engage while speaking to public consciousness, according to industry experts like Puri. Some cite Aamir Khan-starrers Lagaan (2001) and Rang De Basanti (2006) and sports drama Chak De! India (2007) as good examples. But these remain exceptions in an industry mostly averse to risk. Especially since the mid-2000s, there has been a clear segregation between films that are meant to entertain and cater to the lowest common denominator to set the cash registers ringing and those that speak a more nuanced language. But to be fair, the leap of faith is even harder to take post covid, attributable to a larger trend of the theatrical box office having turned unpredictable and ticket rates at an all-time high.

According to media consulting firm Ormax, Hindi cinema saw a decline in 2024, with collections dropping from ₹5,380 crore in 2023 to ₹4,679 crore. The year registered 88.3 crore footfalls, reflecting a 6% decline from 2023. Footfalls in 2024, were lower than the last two years, and continue to remain lower than pre-pandemic levels. Average ticket price (ATP) has risen from ₹106 in 2019 to ₹134 in 2024.

Sholay reinvented the genre of the dacoit drama in Bollywood with a modern feel, inspired as it was by Japanese samurai epics. It was released with stereophonic sound and on the 70 mm widescreen format (as opposed to the 35 mm motion picture film), an expensive proposition for its time, enabling a larger-than-life, immersive experience. But it is important to note it arrived at a time that entertainment options for viewers were fewer. Film releases were staggered and movies ran much longer in cinemas. If Bollywood is desirous of emulating its success, it is not the long theatrical run that should be the benchmark but the emotional connect and resonance. More and better writers need to be groomed and given enough resources and freedom to work without having to cater to fragile star egos. Unlike the star vehicles of today, Sholay wasn’t made to appease the whims of a particular actor, despite boasting of an ensemble cast.

As evident in the more recent success of films originating from the Telugu industry, such as the Baahubali franchise and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, there is a definite chance for film elements to become part of the popular zeitgeist, especially if they feature flamboyant, larger-than-life characters that the common man looks up to. Established tropes are out and set formulas are failing. Dialogue needs to exude swag and songs should be memorable.

As Munni Kabir pointed out, “Films today may come with different titles but all sound the same. There is much work on VFX but the plot remains paper thin. How long can you serve reheated biryani?"