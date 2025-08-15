Can Bollywood ever come up with another ‘Sholay’?

“There have been many great films before and after Sholay but the one big takeaway from it is that a film can be both entertaining and intelligent. Movies that come with a social conscience don’t necessarily have to be boring," writer and lyricist Mayur Puri said explaining what Hindi cinema needs to aspire for, in order to manage another Sholay. Puri cited multiple themes and plot points in Sippy’s film that inverted tropes while being super entertaining, ensuring it stands the test of time; from the reformation of criminals (Jai and Veeru are petty thieves) to female agency (Basanti drives her own horse cart) and public consciousness. For instance, the Thakur (Sanjeev Kapoor) wanting to get his widowed daughter-in-law (Jaya Bachchan), remarried, was a hugely progressive arc for its time. In another, less pivotal but equally memorable scene, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) tries to convince Basanti’s (Hema Malini) aunt how his friend Veeru is a great match for her niece, with the latter retorting that she is in fact, the girl’s own relative and not some stepmother to bundle her off with a good-for-nothing wastrel. “With that one dialogue, she speaks to the emotional core and truth of every Indian woman," Puri explains.