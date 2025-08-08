‘Sholay’ at 50: A tribute to Gabbar Singh, villain beyond comparison

As detailed in Anupama Chopra’s excellent book Sholay: The Making of a Classic (2000), when Dharmendra heard the film’s script, he figured out that Ramesh Sippy’s film was about Thakur’s revenge, with Veeru and Jai merely Thakur’s instruments of vengeance: his arms, so to speak. The superstar thus insisted on playing Thakur. Sippy, knowing who he wanted in which role, cunningly said he would then have to cast Sanjeev Kumar as Veeru, which would give all the romantic scenes involving Hema Malini’s Basanti to Kumar. This gave Dharmendra pause, as both actors were then infatuated by the Basanti actor. Dharmendra decided to take the Veeru route after all. One got the revenge, one got the girl. Which of them was the hero? You may as well toss a coin to decide.

As detailed in Anupama Chopra’s excellent book Sholay: The Making of a Classic (2000), when Dharmendra heard the film’s script, he figured out that Ramesh Sippy’s film was about Thakur’s revenge, with Veeru and Jai merely Thakur’s instruments of vengeance: his arms, so to speak. The superstar thus insisted on playing Thakur. Sippy, knowing who he wanted in which role, cunningly said he would then have to cast Sanjeev Kumar as Veeru, which would give all the romantic scenes involving Hema Malini’s Basanti to Kumar. This gave Dharmendra pause, as both actors were then infatuated by the Basanti actor. Dharmendra decided to take the Veeru route after all. One got the revenge, one got the girl. Which of them was the hero? You may as well toss a coin to decide.

There is no question about the man on the other side. Gabbar Singh has no peer, no equal. He is a villain beyond comparison. As played by Amjad Khan—a breakthrough performer in an all-star sea—Gabbar is theatre and terror, a villain who feels less taken from cinematic archetypes than conjured from folklore and nightmare.

Gabbar Singh. He arrives on screen through dust and sweat. He’s wrapped in sun-bleached olive green fatigues, hanging on him like the regalia of an absconding general. Part pirate, part Sergio Leone villain, grimy and ruthless and bearded, a man made for Ennio Morricone music. The way the bandolier falls across his swarthy chest, the way bullets hang from him like he is ready to take on an army by himself. A battered service revolver droops from his hip, casual as a house-key. His shirt is open wide at the neck, flaunting an amulet, a taabeez that may well stop a bullet. His boots, those heavy cavalry-style steely boots, announce him to us before the camera does, every crunch on Ramgarh’s rocks working like the number on a countdown.

Khan’s face looks ravaged by wars internal and external. His curls are sweaty, beard scraggly and unpredictable, eyes baggy with exhaustion… yet, also, a-twinkle with mischief. The mischief of the man who doesn’t sleep and who doesn’t let the world sleep. He grins a wonky grin and his teeth flash, irregularly. Unforgettably.

Cinematographer Dwarka Divecha frames Gabbar low and wide, giving the monster the horizon for a halo. Sippy cuts to sudden, hungry close-ups—the bristly beard, veins throbbing on his temple—so the audience isn’t watching him as much as interrogating his evil. Birds cease, dust hangs mid-air, and it is Gabbar who fills the vacuum with that sing-song chuckle, a child’s lullaby turned carnivorous. Every rag, every stomp, every chuckle feels like choreography, a savage ballet. In a landscape of moustache-twirlers and cape-flappers, Gabbar’s style is guerrilla-couture: dirty, deliberate, and impossible to imitate.

Before Sholay, the Hindi film villain came in recognisable flavours. In the 1950s and 1960s, they wore smoking jackets and smug smiles, oozing menace with manicured fingernails. They were often zamindars with zamindari diction, or foreign agents who would occasionally wax poetic while cocking their pistols. Pran, the gold standard, brought flair and finesse to villainy: his evil was often charming and methodical. These were villains with posture, with protocol. After Sholay, the tide turned gaudier. Villains became cartoonish tyrants in lairs shaped like animal heads, Bond-inspired oversized villains shrieking threats into microphones and dressing to test the limits of Technicolor. From the camp genius of Ajit’s Lion to Amrish Puri’s Mogambo, big-screen baddies turned louder, larger and loopier.

Even when placed alongside these lowlifes, Gabbar is an outlaw.

He stands singular and unique. Nobody before Gabbar Singh burned as bright. Nobody after Gabbar Singh burned as hot. It was as if Hindi cinema flew too close to the flame with this one villain, and decided to cool it afterwards.

The Hindi action film of today trains its spotlight so firmly on the hero that the villain has been reduced to a smudge on the lens: dark enough to contrast, but never sharp enough to distract. The maximalist spectacle has become about one star. Today’s villain is, therefore, less a character than a stepping stone. In Pathaan, John Abraham is a gym-bro with zero nuance, while Jawan gives the great Vijay Sethupathi a half-baked role. They are written not to menace Shah Rukh Khan but be mauled by him. The punchlines belong solely to the hero. If Sholay were greenlit by a studio today, Veeru would be the one wondering which day is Holi.

Gabbar demanded our attention. There is a stillness and a silence that accompanies those first footsteps, alerting the viewers that something wicked this way stomps. That deliberate, arrhythmic crunch of boots on gravel. It is menace set to metronome.

His voice is the real score. Amjad Khan, both baritone and broken-glass, modulates each line with sadistic precision. “Kitne aadmi thhe?" is a simple query, something a ruthless daku would naturally bark without drama, but Gabbar? Gabbar is all about playing with his food.

The elongated “Kiii" from “Kitne", the syllable we hear before we see his face, hangs in the air long, like a vulture waiting to plummet. He is a villain who weaponises cadence. His pauses hit harder than heroic monologues, his softly voiced threats land like throat punches. The rhythms of his speech act as Gabbar’s own sound design, one that doesn’t accompany the bloodshed but precedes it, as if the sound itself is pulling the trigger.

'Sholay'

The background score took a backseat. There were no harmonica-wielding heroes around when Gabbar took charge. Sounds became elements—boot, breath, bullet—carefully placed to amplify the unease. Even the echo was weaponised, bouncing his threats off canyon walls and into our bones. When we revisit Sholay half a century after it was made, many things about the film appear dated, but Gabbar Singh feels just as threatening, just as unruly.

We didn’t know Amjad Khan. Son to the actor Jayant, he had mostly acted on stage, and it was in a play that writer Salim Khan spotted him. Till the shoot started, Amjad worried about being replaced by Danny Dengzongpa, the original choice for the part. Yet from the instant he appears on screen, Amjad Khan owns this multi-starrer. His performance isn’t traditionally cinematic, but instead calculated chaos. His voice lurches from singsong to growl. His movements are lazy one moment, coiled the next. This unpredictability feels unnerving, even electrifying, because he doesn’t simply threaten violence. He toys with it.

At 35, in his first major role, Khan created a villain so alive, so repulsively charismatic, that we’ve never been able to look away. He surges from casual to feral with the twitch of a brow. In one scene, he languidly leans on a rock, polishing his nails with a knife, before leaping up in fury when interrupted by a henchman. In his very first scene, he toys with his lackeys like a cat circling injured prey, taking his time to chuckle before erupting in violence. His laughter isn’t performative, for the audience: it’s sadistic and breathy, as if this man genuinely enjoys making others squirm. His rawness makes him alarmingly real.

It is one of Hindi cinema’s most memorable performances, and —to this damn day—it feels radical because of how casually it sidesteps the melodramatic cues of villainy. He doesn’t explain his evil, doesn’t justify it, doesn’t seek applause. He’s committed exclusively to disorder, which makes him fascinating. He matches well, I believe with Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight. They’re both anarchists with a taste for mayhem. We can understand cruelty, ambition and revenge, but these villains want to make the world flinch. They want to unnerve. The actors deliver performances so volatile, so instinctive, that even the camera appears unsure of what they’ll do next. They both grin too much, enjoy the sound of their own voices, and hijack films built around heroic men.

“Why so serious?" and “Jo darr gaya, samjho marr gaya" are two sides of the same coin. Sholay is full to the brim with quotable lines, but it is Gabbar’s twisted poetry that etched itself into the national consciousness. He was the one we would quote, as kids posing with toy revolvers in front of mirrors, declaring our intent to spin the chamber before we spun it. Psychologically speaking, audiences quote truly scary villains not to glorify them, but rather to keep them at arm’s length, to make them feel less frightening. We repeat their words like a spell, as if naming the monster will somehow keep it in its cage.

“Kiii-tne aadmi thhe?"

The line lands like the crack of a whip because of how the infamous dacoit stretches the consonants, corrugates the vowels, lets them echo across canyon and cinema, before fading away into an ominous silence… a silence that sets the table for the violence. He had asked the question 50 years ago, and we have never forgotten it. Gabbar Singh was the one who counted.