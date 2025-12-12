What to watch this week: 'Sholay', ‘Wake Up Dead Man’ and more

Sholay Fifty years after it premiered, Ramesh Sippy’s classic Western returns to cinemas. There are few films more seen, imitated or loved in this country than this 1975 epic written by Salim-Javed and starring Amjad Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan. This version, which premiered at Il Cinema Ritrovato 2025, is a 4K restoration by Film Heritage Foundation and Shehzad Sippy, and includes deleted scenes and the original intended ending. (In theatres)

View full Image A still from 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery'.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery The third entry in this series of whodunits by Rian Johnson and starring Daniel Craig as the flamboyant detective Benoit Blanc. Like the previous film, Glass Onion, this too will release on Netflix, a pity for a series that works best with an audience. Craig is joined this time by Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington and Andrew Scott. (Netflix)

View full Image A still from 'Real Kashmir Football Club'.

Real Kashmir Football Club Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Manav Kaul headline this drama about a Kashmiri Pandit and a Kashmiri Muslim who start the valley’s first professional football club. Rajesh Mapuskar and Mahesh Mathai direct this series, which is inspired by an actual club founded in 2016. (SonyLiv)

View full Image A still for 'The Great Shamsuddin Family'.