‘The stage is where I most feel at home’: Sid Sriram

With roots in Carnatic music, being a shapeshifter or a “hybridist" (a term he uses) comes easily to Sriram. It’s a useful ability that has him segueing easily between regional chartbusters and RnB-tinged singles and juggling multiple roles as composer, music arranger and producer. Born into a family of music—his mother Latha Sriram runs a Carnatic music institute in Fremont, California—performing on stage came naturally to Sriram. In fact, one of the earliest memories he has is of “insisting to perform on stage" as a three-year-old. “I obviously don't have a vivid memory but I've seen videos of it and I can see what it felt like to get on stage… of being in this hyper present state."