‘Signed, Lower Right’: Devraj Dakoji's tryst with printmaking

Mediums have often defined artists’ careers, but rarely has an artist defined the history of a medium the way Devraj Dakoji has contributed to the progression of printmaking. His engagement with the medium, spanning a career over five decades, is the subject of a recently-concluded exhibition, titled Signed, Lower Right at Delhi’s Gallery Exhibit 320, with over 60 works on display. Interestingly, printmaking wasn’t Dakoji’s first calling as an artist. Trained in painting at College of Fine Arts and Architecture in his hometown in Hyderabad, he worked with watercolours and tempera, until a chance encounter with an exhibition of prints on World War II by German artist Käthe Kollwitz left him spellbound. “She did a lot of interesting work with prints, using woodcut and lithographs, which captured the suffering of the people during the war evocatively. I was moved by the depiction of the tragedy. That inspired my interest in printmaking," says Dakoji, 76, adding that when he tried to enquire about opportunities to explore printmaking, there were none in Hyderabad.

He then enrolled in MS University, Baroda, where under the tutelage of masters such as Jyoti Bhatt, N.B. Joglekar, and K.G. Subramanyan, he embarked on his journey as a printmaker. Signed, Lower Right assumes significance in the way it documents Dakoji’s rendezvous with the medium; his fascination, learnings, and experimentation, both as a student and, later, as a mentor. His early works, particularly his Organic series, created in the 1960s and 1970s, defy the monochromatic imagery convention ally associated with the medium. The works have bright hues of blues and reds that render the colour lithographs and etchings the quality of a painting, display ing the versatility of a medium that has its origins in industrial reproduction.

Dakoji elaborates that this was the period where he was oscillating between his then primary identity as a painter, and his nascent yet evolving sensibilities as a printmaker. “Few people have experimented with colours in printmaking. I started my career with painting landscapes, so when I began working as a printmaker, I transferred those landscapes into prints. I continued working in colour even after going to London at the Chelsea School of Art. But, eventually colour seemed to feel like a painterly form of expression," says Dakoji, who created his famous monochromatic Rock series (1976) in London.

