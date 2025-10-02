‘Sindoor Khela’: This ritual centred around women has found a place in Indian pop culture
Filmmakers and artists draw on this particular ritual to create a parallel between the warrior goddess and the strength of the contemporary Indian women
Think of a depiction of Durga Puja in any Hindi film in recent years, and it would be incomplete without the sindoor khela. Take, for instance, the climax of Kahaani (2012), starring Vidya Balan, which featured this ritual as a symbolic backdrop. Women clad in the traditional red-and-white saris could be seen smearing vermillion (sindoor) on each other as Balan’s character, Vidya Bagchi, merged into the crowd. The scene was redolent with the collective power of the divine feminine as Bagchi eventually reappeared to vanquish her enemy. Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh shot the scene in the midst of sindoor khela in an actual Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata.
Filmmakers across Bengali and Hindi movie industries have held a long fascination for this particular ritual to draw a parallel between the warrior goddess and the strength of the contemporary Indian women. Films like Devdas (2002) or the recent Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani (2023), even while not strictly showing sindoor khela, cannot disassociate themselves from the iconography of vermillion in sequences related to Durga Puja.
The five-day autumnal Durga Puja is celebrated with great gusto across the country. There are multiple layers of stories underlying the festival. For one, it marks the battle between Durga and the demon Mahishasura, culminating in her victory. In Bengal, it also marks the return of Goddess Uma to her parental home from Mount Kailash. She comes with her daughters, Lakshmi and Saraswati, and her sons, Ganesha and Kartikeya.