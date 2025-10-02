Today, this public display of devotion and ecstasy has come to be associated with the worship of the Mother Goddess. According to multiple scholars, the origins of Durga Puja are very closely related to the Kumari Osa in Sambalpur, Odisha. Anthropologist, archaeologist and linguist, B.C. Mazumdar, writes in his seminal essay ‘Durga: Her Origin and History’ (1906) that Kulta, Dunal, and Sud communities of Sambalpur, celebrate the festival of Kumari-Osa on the eighth and ninth day of the dark fortnight in the lunar month of Asvina. It is a festival of the maidens for the maiden Goddess, where they fashion the idol and smear it with vermillion. At the end of the two days, the idol is then immersed with much fan-fare and dancing on the tenth day of the worship. This however, unlike the sindoor khela of Bengal, is not limited to married women, or application of sindoor before immersion.