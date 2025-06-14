‘Sirens’: A study in class and bad parenting

Setting aside the laughs and thrills, Sirens offers a scathing indictment of poor parenting. Whether it’s Bruce’s treatment of Simone as a little girl, or Peter’s neglect of his children from his first wife, there are layers here that would give a therapist a field day. One of the more difficult questions that Sirens deals with is caregiving, especially when parents have been cruel and uncaring to their offspring when they were young but, in the winter of their lives, they need to be looked after by those very children. Devon’s insistence on Simone doing her bit for the father whose neglect had led her to grow up, abused and humiliated, in foster care is a thorny point of contention. At once triggering and an inescapable reality, it’s a question that haunts the viewer well beyond the series.