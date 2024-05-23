The radical honesty of 'Sister Midnight'

“I tried to do everything with the least amount of dialogue possible," said Kandhari at a post-screening Q&A. The lack of dialogue gives Apte, an outrageously expressive actor whom Kandhari likens to Buster Keaton, the perfect platform to shine. With a gift for physical comedy, Apte conveys magnitudes with just the twitch of an eyebrow or turn of her mouth. Her Uma is tightly wound, tingling with an anger that’s ready to burst out of her at any moment. And it finally finds an outlet, in incredibly dark and comical ways. The absurdist humour of the film is compounded with some magical realism featuring stop motion animation (which Kandhari chose for its “inherent weirdness") and an unexpected soundtrack featuring Cambodian music as well as country and rock from the likes of Motorhead and The Band, making you half-expect to see a tumbleweed go rolling by.