Nithya, an 18-year-old with luscious curls, plays a prank on his parents and grandmother when they take him to a temple to donate his hair. Mukta, a young woman from Chicago who is house-sitting for a cousin for six months falls for Mahesh, a handsome man with a “cute butt" (she christens him “Mr CB") from her yoga class. Since he shows no interest in her, Mukta decides to take matters into her hands and pays a visit to his parents, with hilarious consequences. Then there is Swami, a little boy from the US living in Mysuru with his grandmother for a year, who, despite being nothing like his namesake in Narayan’s Malgudi Days, manages to put the whole family into a tizzy when he goes missing.