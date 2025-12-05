Kochi-Muziris Biennale: Creating friendship economies at the sixth edition

This time around, the curators wanted to build friendship economies, which go beyond the biennale, wherein practitioners not only work with each other but also nourish one another. For Chopra, such conversations around creative synergies started 15 years back when he worked with artists such as Marina Abramović in an immersive setting in Manchester in 2009. That’s when he realised that we never create in isolation but in context. “And the context is always people. As much as the west would like to think of the artist as a singular author, I believe that art can’t be created without partnerships, friendships and the interweaving of various talents, be it in the artist studio, on the street or in the markets," he says. Such collaborative artistic practices give rise to an ecosystem, which has an outward ripple effect starting from the immediate neighbourhood to the entire nation and beyond. Together, HH Arts Spaces and Chopra hope to create a space where different voices come together not just in alignment but also in dissonance.