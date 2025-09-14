Slipknot's debut album remains a subversive, genre-crossing masterpiece
On their first album, Slipknot honed their anger into a potent, hell-raising blend of metal, jazz, industrial, funk and thrash
A couple of weeks ago, I stumbled across an AI video on Twitter peddling a schmalzy, sepia-tinged vision of 1990s America. Algorithmically generated teenagers in baggy denim and oversized hoodies wax eloquent about malls, corner stores and backyard hangouts—white-flight suburbia recast as some sort of halcyon paradise. “The 90s miss you bro," says one prepper, with the self-satisfied smirk of someone who never had to actually live through the decade.