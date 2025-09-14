Slipknot's debut album remains a subversive, genre-crossing masterpiece

A couple of weeks ago, I stumbled across an AI video on Twitter peddling a schmalzy, sepia-tinged vision of 1990s America. Algorithmically generated teenagers in baggy denim and oversized hoodies wax eloquent about malls, corner stores and backyard hangouts—white-flight suburbia recast as some sort of halcyon paradise. “The 90s miss you bro," says one prepper, with the self-satisfied smirk of someone who never had to actually live through the decade.

But the 1990s weren’t all boom-boxes and mallrats. They were also the decade of the LA riots beamed live into living rooms, of Monica Lewinsky and the Clarence Thomas hearings dragging sex and power into the national spotlight. It was the decade of the Waco siege and the Oklahoma bombing, of the opioid crisis and a companion epidemic of high-profile suicides.

Most of all, what characterised the decade was the miasma of ennui that engulfed the sort of suburbs and small towns idealised in that AI slop video. In the first half the 90s, artists tried to channel that ennui into anthems of alienation (Nirvana) or political fury (Rage Against The Machine). But as we got closer to the turn of the millennium, all that was left was nihilistic rage. White-hot, impotent anger that built up till it exploded into bouts of random, misdirected violence—the Columbine massacre, the riots and widespread sexual assault of Woodstock ‘99.

You can hear that (mostly white, mostly male) fury in the nu-metal music that dominated the era: Korn rendering childhood trauma and drug-addiction in downtuned, funk-metal chaos; the industrial-emo of Deftones, even in Limp Bizkit’s fratboy rap-metal. But nothing quite captured the late 90s malaise quite as perfectly as the eponymous 1999 debut album by alt-metal nonet Slipknot, which has just been re-released as a belated 25th anniversary edition, with 40 new unreleased demos and tracks.

Combining death metal and thrash metal with elements of electronica, funk and hip-hop, the band’s major label debut is a barrage of relentless misanthropy, a declaration of total war against the universe at large. “'Fuck it all, fuck this world, fuck everything that you stand for," screams frontman Cory Taylor over Surfacing’s blast-beat drums and seismic guitar riffs, making up for his lack of eloquence with pure spite. Over 15 tracks of curb-stomping mayhem, Slipknot gave shape and sound to an anger that had no object, no outlet, and no future.

The band’s origins lie in tragedy. In 1992, the uncle of percussionist Shawn Crahan—aka ‘Clown’—was murdered in a gang initiation. Angry, sad and confused, Crahan looked to music as a way to process these emotions, to “make [people] have to face this thing inside of me."

Over the next few years, the band went through several iterations, drawing in musicians from Des Moines, Iowa’s small punk and metal scenes. Not all of the band’s eventual nine members had such direct brushes with personal trauma. Many of them had entirely normal childhoods. But they all shared the anger that came from being young, bored outcasts in a monocultural small town, “tired of being punchlines" as Taylor would once tell Kerrang! magazine.

By the time they signed on to Roadrunner Records in 1998, Slipknot had honed that anger into a potent, hell-raising blend of metal, jazz, industrial, funk and thrash. Their live shows—where the band showed up wearing horror-film masks and red boiler-suits, looking like a squad of slasher-film freaks—were like grotesquely theatrical riots. Crahan even had to buy a bar in Des Moines, because they’d been banned from other local venues.

In Ross Robinson, the record producer who was already being hailed as “the godfather of nu-metal", they found someone who could help them push their sound even further. Before they started recording, he asked Taylor to sit down and talk to the rest of the band about the stories behind his often disturbing lyrics—childhood sexual abuse, growing up without a father, drug addiction and suicide attempts. Just to make sure everyone was on the same page.

In the studio, Robinson would be a harsh taskmaster—he might body-slam a guitarist, or throw a pot at the percussionists to make them up their game. Disagreements would escalate to fist-fights. It got so bad that, with only two songs left to complete, guitarist Josh Brainard quit the band. That sort of workplace atmosphere would lead to lawsuits today. But in 1999, it forged an album that, as Taylor put it, “is the sound of war."

Tracks like (sic) and Eyeless are propelled by Joey Jordison’s virtuosic, breakneck drumming, as churning guitars, innards-rearranging bass and frantic record scratches pummel the listener. Wait And Bleed shifts tempo from verse to chorus, as Taylor alternates between nasal croon and throat-lacerating scream. More experimental tracks like Tattered & Torn and Prosthetics hint at the influences of avant-garde acts like Mr. Bungle and Fantomas, while closer Scissors talks about self-harm with all the menace and brain-scrambled intensity of a school shooter manifesto.

Even 25 years later, Slipknot’s debut sounds truly terrifying, suffused with a sense of unease and horror that easily overcomes some of the band’s over-the-top theatrics and the occasional unfortunate attempt at rapping. Despite some whinging from heavy metal purists, who dismissed the band as a gimmicky circus act, the album would sell over 2 million records, setting a record as the fastest-selling debut metal album at the time. It would catapult the band to global stardom, and influence a whole generation of metalcore and alt-metal acts to follow, from Vein.fm to Sleep Token.

Today, Slipknot’s legacy extends way beyond metal. You can hear their influence in rap acts like Rico Nasty and Ho99o9, and they’ve got fans in Thundercat and Rihanna (which says all you need to know about how scary they are now). They continue to make their presence felt on the Billboard charts with every new album, and play to tens of thousands on tour.

They’ve even started to behave like a legacy act, cashing in on the sort of nostalgia they themselves never had time for starting out. All of which is kinda ironic, and a little funny. But it doesn’t change the fact that the band’s debut is still lodged like a splinter into our cultural memory, a subversive, genre-crossing masterpiece. So put it on, sit back, and feel the hate rise up in you.

Bhanuj Kappal is a Mumbai-based journalist.