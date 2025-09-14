Slipknot's debut album remains a subversive, genre-crossing masterpiece

Most of all, what characterised the decade was the miasma of ennui that engulfed the sort of suburbs and small towns idealised in that AI slop video. In the first half the 90s, artists tried to channel that ennui into anthems of alienation (Nirvana) or political fury (Rage Against The Machine). But as we got closer to the turn of the millennium, all that was left was nihilistic rage. White-hot, impotent anger that built up till it exploded into bouts of random, misdirected violence—the Columbine massacre, the riots and widespread sexual assault of Woodstock ‘99.