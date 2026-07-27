Lounge Loves: ‘Small Comfort’, ‘Ishq’ and more

Raiders of Trees A few weeks ago, I stopped at the Urumala self-help group stall, run by Adivasi women entrepreneurs at a craft exhibition, drawn by the beautiful appliqued and embroidered scenes of life in the high hills of the Nilgiris. As I admired a cushion cover with elephants, Nethra, who was managing the stall, showed me a video shot in the Adivasis’ village that had inspired the “story quilt”. Villagers cheer in the background as the two elephants, entranced by the scent of ripe jackfruit, shake the tree violently to get at the fruit. The ring of onlookers, alternately calling advice and encouragement to them, doesn’t faze them. When the fruits don’t drop off, the two smarties “climb” the trunk and pull them down before stomping on them to crack them open and have a feast. How could I not buy it after that kind of sales pitch?

—Shalini Umachandran Coffee and Kolkata Stepping into the Indian Coffee House in Kolkata is like stepping into another time. On a recent weekend I finally visited this institution from 1942 on College Street, opposite Presidency University. On the stairs leading up to the café, the Insta-first generation was posing against the graffiti and poster-covered walls, which appeared as chaotic as the streets outside. The high-ceilinged hall has vintage-style fans—no ACs here. Glance up and you realise it’s a two-storeyed hall. You can sit on one of the tables there and look down at the goings-on below. Despite it being a hot, sultry day, the place was packed—surprisingly with youngsters. My cold coffee arrived swiftly—watery and overly sweet. But then food is just an excuse, the place is about the vibe.

—Nipa Charagi

It’s All About the Money Nominated for the International Booker Prize 2026, Swedish writer Ia Genberg’s new novel Small Comfort, translated by Kira Josefsson, unfolds through five stories, each revolving around money. From a child actor-turned-thief to a couple pretending to stay married for the sake of an inheritance, each vignette presents a uniquely peculiar situation. There is comedy, irony and a fair bit of cynicism. But it is Genberg’s experimental fragmentary mode that draws the reader in. I prefer her earlier novel The Details, shortlisted for the International Booker Prize 2024, for its intimate voice and haunting intersection of lives. But, Small Comfort reveals a hard-edged yet brilliant aspect of Genberg.

—Somak Ghoshal Folk Fusion Find While the era of discovering music through VH1’s Fresh Cuts has faded, the YouTube algorithm has stepped in. That is how I chanced upon musician-producer Donn Bhat’s 2023 track, Ishq. It’s an eight-line verse, simple and deeply poetic. Bhat comes from a family that loved qawwali and he enjoyed psy-trance in college, you can hear both influences in this track. The lyrics connecting the main verses are in English—a fun, relatable touch for Indian audiences who float between both languages. The video features traditional Indian art overlays (a shifting, cosmic Mahishasura-like figure is my favourite one) and dream like transitions that effortlessly tie folk dances, rural landscapes and even personal photographs together. Anchored by his deep, velvety voice, this track absolutely belongs on a film score.