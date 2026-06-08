Lounge Loves: Smash Guys, Rhododendrons and more

Rhododendron Cheer For many years, every trip to the Himalayas has brought me ample cheer through its stories—about the land and its people, the wild foods, and the flora and fauna. During leisurely walks in the forests, I have promised to return to the parts around spring when rhododendron blossoms take over the landscape with their spectacular hues. But life happens, and somehow I never managed to catch them. Last week, my eyes lit up when I looked out of the window of our century-old cottage in Binsar, Uttarakhand, and found the season’s last flowers. I was told that the colours shift as you climb to higher altitudes—from bright red and deep pinks to purple, lavender, and white in some parts of the mountains. After all, nature knows its ways. —Rituparna Roy

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Playing Hard To Get I have long avoided Smash Guys and Pizza 4P’s in Bengaluru; the long lines are just too off-putting. But a friend visiting from Chennai convinced me to brave the wait on a Sunday night. With a queue of more than 30 diners ahead of us, we put our names down at both, catching up over cocktails and chicken karaage at a nearby bar until our table opened up an hour later. To my surprise, Smash Guys actually lived up to the hype. My chicken chilli cheese smash arrived with double patties and the softest buns—it looked almost illustrated. The patties had crisped edges and the chilli sofrito had a mild kick to complement the cheese. Her OG Buff smash also guaranteed she’d be back. We demolished everything in under 20 minutes. I’ll definitely go back to try their other burgers, and mac and cheese, but probably only at the takeaway window. —Ghazal Chengappa

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Team Goals Several participant nations in the 2026 World Cup found creative ways to announce their squads. England dropped a pop-art video scored with The Beatles’ Come Together. Germany put out a warmly personal one with footage of the players as children. Senegal did an expansive CGI job with a king and a griot. Scotland got actor Ewan McGregor to narrate their video. Norway got their king to do theirs. The Caribbean island of Curacao had Aruban pop star Jeon sing the list. The Czech Republic did a video with parents of the footballers talking about their kids. Amid all the hype and heat of a World Cup, these announcements are a reminder of how much playing in one means to athletes and fans alike. —Uday Bhatia

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Sex Education Nothing helps me wind down faster than a sassy adult animation show. So, when Mating Season (made by the creators of Big Mouth and Human Resources) recently dropped on Netflix, I binged it for every lunch and dinner over a week. Set in the forests, Season 1 revolves around the romantic misadventures of four friends: Josh, a mild-mannered grizzly bear (Zach Woods); Fawn, a sexy deer (June Diane Raphael); Penelope, a lesbian red fox (Sabrina Jalees); and Ray, a horny raccoon (Nick Kroll). Think of it as F.R.I.E.N.D.S. on steroids, featuring furry quadrupeds struggling with the same amorous troubles as humans: fidelity, commitment, polyamory, and, of course, true love. The script is raunchy and the inter-species dating scene is a lark—kinky and kookie in equal parts. Can’t wait for Season 2. —Somak Ghoshal

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