Jayasri Burman: Maker of myths and memories
SummaryA major new exhibition of the artist’s work opens in Delhi, showing us the evolution of her thinking and style
It’s a chilly afternoon in January, the sky is overcast, but Jayasri Burman has a spring in her step as she walks into Art Alive Gallery, located off the busy Ring Road at a quiet and leafy south Delhi address. A major solo exhibition of hers titled The Whisper of Water, The Song of Stars is in the process of being installed as we meet— it opens to the public today—and it’s a busy scene inside. Stacks of paintings lie on the ground, resting against walls that are being sanded down and painted over by workers. A few large works are unsheathed from their plastic coverings. The 64-year-old artist directs me to a centrepiece in one room, occupying the better part of a wall, depicting a woman in a prospect of cowries and seashells. “This painting is part of a series of my version of the samudra manthan," Bur man says, referring to the mythical churning of the ocean as described in the Vishnu Purana. With her hair open, cas ading down her shoulders in wild waves, the woman in the frame looks like God dess Lakshmi, who emerged at the end of the great churn, guarding amrita, the elixir of life.
Equally, she could be a fantastical creature of the sea, maybe a mermaid or nymph whose existence is intimately tied up with corals and reefs, a figment of our collective imagination nurtured on old wives’ tales we heard as children. There is also perhaps a reference to the depredations wrought on Mother Earth by humans, with the feminine force appearing like an oracle to warn us of destruction and annihilation.
“The late artist, Ganesh Pyne, once told me that there is no end to my explorations since I work with myths," Burman says. “Myths are like dreams, he said, they recur and become richer in our fantasies." Since the 1980s, the decade when some of the earliest works featured in this show were made, Burman has created an oeuvre that is richly varied in its themes, approaches and raw materials. From painting and sculpture to mixed media and printmaking, she has ventured out in several directions over the years, though her gift for figuration is what makes her work stand out.
Also read: Week planner: Food pop up, classical music festival and a Japanese film showcase
In the late 1970s, as a student at Kala Bhavana, the renowned school of art at Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan, West Bengal, Burman had the good for tune of being mentored by some of India’s greatest art teachers—Dinkar Kowshik, Sarbari Roy Choudhury, Sanat Kar, among others. At home, too, she had the tutelage of her uncle, artist Sakti Burman, and her neighbour, painter Ganesh Haloi, who she thinks of as her second father.