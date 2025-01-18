Jayasri Burman: Maker of myths and memories

Often, they are ancient currencies, retrieved from the depths of the earth by Goddess Lakshmi, as she emerged from the ocean. And over all these associations are sprinklings of Burman’s own memories, going back decades. “I remember, as a young girl, going to beaches in Bengal to spend holidays, picking up shells and conches," she says. There is, especially, a vivid memory from the early 1980s, when she had gone to Alipore Zoo in Kolkata with her young son and the two of them had paused before a fish aquarium, mesmerised by the scene that unfolded before them. The dynamic possibilities inherent in that moment would lead to some of Burman’s best work over the years, including many paintings of fisherfolk as well as her current work, which, like underwater treasures, have emerged from her con sciousness, cleaving her mind into pieces. “I have arrived at this place after a lot of sadhana (devotion)," Burman says. “And it is only now that I finally feel confident enough to build, break and rebuild worlds as I please."