The wall as a recurring motif in Abul Hisham’s new solo show

A man against the wall is a recurring motif. Hisham has painted 45 works of the same image with varying themes—three of these are at the show. The backs of these figures, turned towards the viewers, communicate wary watchfulness as if in anticipation of disruptive gazes or unwanted interceptions. This baleful threat becomes explicit in Distant Horizon, in which a man’s hands are tied behind his back. In Silent Whispers II, five men in front of a wall are in a huddle as if conspiring. “The wall is a global geo-political reality," says Hisham. “Philosophically, politically, and conceptually, there are many meanings when you see a man facing a wall. I was thinking about borders, about conceptual walls that people create within themselves. If you look at art history, there are paintings with people near the wall as a kind of a death point. So the wall is the site of the last moment of their life. You can also refer to Plato’s Allegory of the Cave and Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s memoir Mathilukal in which a prison wall separated lovers."