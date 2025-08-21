In ‘No Race, No Colour’, a Sri Lankan artist finds healing in fragile ecologies

When Pushpakanthan Pakkiyarajah says that flowers have no race or creed, its deep underlying philosophy hits hard. “They accompany us on our journeys, serving as silent witnesses in funerals, ceremonies, and rituals. They represent and remind us of our departed loved ones. Flowers never cause strife or devastation; instead, they quietly offer beauty and meaning as they bloom." Besides featuring as potent motifs in his work, flowers have also inspired the title of his ongoing solo exhibition— No Race, No Colour — at Experimenter gallery in Kolkata.

The Sri Lankan multimedia artist’s work has been shown at numerous festivals and art events such as the Sharjah Biennale 15 in 2023 and the 2024-Colomboscope, Sri Lanka’s quasi-biennial contemporary art gathering. There, his work stood out for its cathartic response to the collective ordeal that the Tamil community had undergone in the country.

Born in 1989 in the predominantly Tamil region of Batticaloa, on the eastern fringes of the island, Pakkiyarajah and his family grew up enmeshed in the throes of the conflict. Their village lay exposed, located at the fault lines between the LTTE and the government forces, and suffered every time the fighting escalated. Having seen death at close quarters in his formative years and experienced profound personal loss, torture and dislocation, he has channelled his embodied trauma phenomenologically into a thought-provoking practice over the years.

The current exhibition is the artist's first solo showing in India, and brings together an interdisciplinary body of work created over the last four years

After studying art and design at the University of Jaffna, while on a visit to Mullaiteevu (remembered today for the LTTE’s last stand), he came across a charred unclaimed photo album. The discovery of this found object became a defining moment in his fledgling practice. After that, he started using burnt materials like paper and rope, often deploying a monochromatic pitch-black palette through collages and detailed ink and watercolour drawings to signify the repercussions of war. Later, while studying at the University of Illinois in Chicago on a Fulbright scholarship, Pakkiyarajah found the confidence to express himself without holding back, while exploring the full potential of the materials he was working with.

Noteworthy participations at the Sharjah Biennial and Colomboscope followed, along with a two-person showing with fellow Indian artist Vikrant Bhise at Experimenter’s Mumbai space last year. The current exhibition is his first solo showing in India, and brings together an interdisciplinary body of work comprising mixed media installations; pen, ink, acrylic and watercolour drawings on paper; and animation, created over the last four years.

“There are those who walk with their head turned to the sky, and there are those who move with attention to the ground beneath their feet. I imagine Pushpakanthan Pakkiyarajah as the latter kind," elaborates Natasha Ginwala in her curatorial essay accompanying the exhibition, referring to the artist’s grounded practice. Grieving and Mycelium II (2023-2025), a set of three works, is a good example of that. The largest of the three, sprawling on the floor and made using diverse materials such as steel rods, cloth, wood dust and thread, resembles a shroud. It invites the visitors to actively participate in a commemorative gesture of acknowledgement and reflection.

The fragile flower becomes the artist’s chosen metaphor for carrying traces of memories and as a means for regeneration. Collectively, the blooms invoke the earth below and the botanical world above as a witness to the suffering and an active participant in our healing. In the related series, Wounded Flowers (2024-2025), the intertwined forms, primarily in black or red, are mounted on the wall. The wood dust in these works, a by-product of industrial production, remind us of all that has been destroyed by the assault of capitalism on the environment, and by war itself.

Mycelium is the little-known vegetative part of fungi, which plays a crucial role in transfer of nutrients from the soil to the roots in plants and trees. Pakkiyarajah weaves that idea into his works to highlight the symbiotic relationships existing in communities that allow them to survive and thrive beyond adversity. Charred Hyphal Mat (2025) is inspired by hyphae, the thread-like structures which form the mycelial networks under the ground. The installation, which incorporates ropes and fishing nets, floats imposingly, bridging the gap between the earth and the sky.

The exhibition is also an opportunity to see Straddling Ocean and Sky (2021-2022), an animated video which has previously been shown at Sharjah. In the work, water, vital for his coastal community, acts as the medium. In the video, initially the fish swim placidly through time, but soon the music turns sombre. They retreat downward into the depths as incoming European merchant ships foreshadow colonisation. Bullets and fighter planes whizz past as riots and civil strife break out. The fish are then seen suffocating in plastic bags, or left to dry on the beach. Only their outlines seem to remain, alluding to the people who died or disappeared during the conflict. The crimson moon and its cratered sea of tranquillity, wounded by mankind’s siege of reason, offers a solemn point of reflection. This layered work, where the artist uses the fish as a metaphor for the human condition, offers a sweeping view of Sri Lanka’s history fraught with colonisation, civil wars, unhinged capitalism, and ecological crises.

Experiencing his works reminded me of Kurdish-Turkish artist Fatma Bucak’s ongoing work Damascus Rose (2016-), from a collateral event during the Venice Biennale in 2024, for which she sourced rose cuttings from Syria and grafted them onto a mound of soil at the exhibition. I asked Pakkiyarajah whether there was any intended culture-specificity in his work. “I use motifs like flowers, fish, ropes and nets symbolically and intuitively to express myself through abstraction," he replies. “These lend a universal touch and relevance to my work. Whether it is Palestine, Sudan, Lebanon, Syria or Sri Lanka, or wherever people have survived and overcome years of suppression, the lived trauma is relatable in a global context."

No Race, No Colour can be viewed at Experimenter, Ballygunge Place, Kolkata till 20 September, Tuesday-Saturday, 10:30am–6pm.

Anindo Sen is an independent art writer.