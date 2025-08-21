In ‘No Race, No Colour’, a Sri Lankan artist finds healing in fragile ecologies

The exhibition is also an opportunity to see Straddling Ocean and Sky (2021-2022), an animated video which has previously been shown at Sharjah. In the work, water, vital for his coastal community, acts as the medium. In the video, initially the fish swim placidly through time, but soon the music turns sombre. They retreat downward into the depths as incoming European merchant ships foreshadow colonisation. Bullets and fighter planes whizz past as riots and civil strife break out. The fish are then seen suffocating in plastic bags, or left to dry on the beach. Only their outlines seem to remain, alluding to the people who died or disappeared during the conflict. The crimson moon and its cratered sea of tranquillity, wounded by mankind’s siege of reason, offers a solemn point of reflection. This layered work, where the artist uses the fish as a metaphor for the human condition, offers a sweeping view of Sri Lanka’s history fraught with colonisation, civil wars, unhinged capitalism, and ecological crises.