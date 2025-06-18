The play, first staged in January, has had 12 shows in Pune, two in Mumbai, and one at Urja Rangbhavan in Ahmednagar. Pethe believes that the last one was especially memorable, having played to an audience that had little exposure to theatre, let alone an experimental one in Hindi and English. “After the show, we did a Q&A session where the responses we received were overwhelming. They noticed the smallest of things and weren’t bogged down by the form," she says. “The school staff also watched the play and they interpreted it with so much depth. They could relate to the stories, including the ones set in France and Sri Lanka. There was no language barrier. It gave us the confidence to travel with the play beyond Pune and Mumbai."