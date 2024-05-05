Red River by Somnath Batabyal: The past is alive, and not a foreign country
SummarySomnath Batabyal’s ambitious novel brings the personal with the political to tell a story of friendship and betrayal
Somnath Batabyal’s new novel, Red River, tells an expansive story set in an Assam shattered by insurgency and anti-Bengali protests, where ordinary lives are upturned by cruel sleights of hand. It is a familiar theme explored by many writers, from Indira Goswami to Aruni Kashyap, in Assamese as well as English, but Batabyal brings freshness to the well-worn subject through his gift of characterisation and storytelling.
Red River takes the reader back in time when separatist movements held a death grip over Assam, opposing the demographic composition of the state. As India votes, it is clear that those ancient enmities, ethnic or communal, are far from over. The North-East continues to implode and ever new spectres, like that of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, cast a shadow over the region.
While hard facts must stay off the nebulous terrain between “what is" and “what if", fiction has no such compulsions. It is in this in-between domain that Batabyal builds a home for his novel.