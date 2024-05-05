Red River by Somnath Batabyal: The past is alive, and not a foreign country

In the second half of the novel, where Lucky and Samar are separated from Amol and Tina, the reader is also expected to suspend their disbelief many times over. There are coincidences galore and some strategic tying of loose ends, especially when Samar returns to Assam after living in the UK for years. His intention is to meet with the former headmaster, Madhob Kalita, Rizu’s father, and Leela, Samar’s cousin and Rizu’s widow. The trip is meant to be a homecoming of sorts, as well as a reckoning with the past, but it ends up in a tangle as Samar meets a heartbroken Rana, who has followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the army.