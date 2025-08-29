What to watch this week: ‘The Roses’, Songs of Paradise and more

The Roses This comedy is based on the 1981 novel that inspired the 1989 Michael Douglas-Kathleen Turner film The War of the Roses. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman as a married couple who go to war with each other. Directed by Jay Roach. (In theatres)

A still from 'Songs of Paradise'.

Songs of Paradise A film on the life of Raj Begum, the first female singer at Radio Kashmir. Saba Azad and Soni Razdan play the younger and older versions of the character. Written and directed by Danish Renzu. (Amazon Prime)

A still from 'Beating Hearts'.

Beating Hearts Two French teenagers fall in love, but their romance is complicated by a class gulf and his criminal life, which sees him sentenced to 12 years in jail. Mallory Wanecque and Malik Frikah play the younger versions of the characters; Adèle Exarchopoulos (Blue Is The Warmest Colour) and François Civil play the older selves. This film premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Gilles Lellouche, who co-wrote it with Ahmed Hamidi and Audrey Diwan, director of Happening. (MUBI)

A still from 'Metro in Dino'.

Metro in Dino Four love stories that mutate and overlap until it’s all one big ball of ache and longing. Anurag Basu’s “spiritual sequel” to Life in a Metro stars Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher. As with the first film, Pritam composes the soundtrack. (Netflix)