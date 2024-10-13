A final farewell to the era-defining sound of SOPHIE
SummarySOPHIE's posthumously released album filters four decades of dance music through her daringly innovative perspective
‘Visionary’ has become something of an overused cliche in contemporary pop media, an epithet that music publicists bestow on any artist more left-field than Coldplay or Ed Sheeran. But if there’s one musician from the past decade who truly deserves that title, it’s SOPHIE. The late Scottish singer and producer transformed the musical landscape with a legendary run of brash, subversive, genre-blurring singles. Starting with 2013’s Bipp—which sounds like bubblegum pop if it was ripped apart at the seams and then put back together by Aphex Twin—she pioneered a hard-edged, latex-encased sound that shook pop music out of its retromania stupor and re-oriented it towards the future.