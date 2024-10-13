A final farewell to the era-defining sound of SOPHIE

Even here though, one wonders if SOPHIE would have been happy with such simple reconstructions of a sound she helped create and define, or if she’d be driven to iterate and improve on it. And perhaps that’s SOPHIE’s main achievement and success—it reminds you of just how irreplaceable an artist she was. And of all the glorious, chaotic, otherworldly musical futures we lost when we lost her. Maybe, instead of trying to define an artist’s legacy, that’s what a posthumous album is really supposed to do. Offer fans a way to remember the magnitude of their loss, and to imagine what could have been. On that count, at least, SOPHIE, wildly succeeds.