Soumya Sankar Bose's new work reflects on memories and moments from the end of life

The viewer starts their tour with the story of Dolly Ma’am, who was found dead by suicide in the rented warehouse she gave private tuitions in Kutubpur in Uttar Pradesh. At their final lesson, she had told her students, “If you ever do something terrible in life, don’t do it at home. It will be a horrible mess.” Her lifeless body was discovered a couple of hours later. This statement returns to haunt one of her students when, years later, they write their own farewell note to the world from a hostel attic.