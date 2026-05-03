Soumya Sankar Bose's new work reflects on memories and moments from the end of life

Soumya Sankar Bose’s new show We Need to Talk In Whispers at Experimenter, Ballygunge, in Kolkata is inspired by a journal he found on an overnight train journey from Howrah to Koraput. It seemed to be a curious “exploration of thanatology,” as the exhibition notes explain, a repository of “suicide notes” and “memories people hold on to in their final moments”. The notebook, which once belonged to a stranger called Brinni, became the “entry point”, Bose tells me, for his investigations into the nature of photography, memory and storytelling in this new body of work.