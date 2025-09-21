'Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat': The CIA, geopolitics and jazz in DR Congo

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat is an elegy for a more hopeful era of global politics, when nations across Asia and Africa freed themselves from colonial rule. But one only has to look at DR Congo since the 1960s, rarely untroubled by conflict, to know that some wounds don’t heal easily. The idealism of the Non-Aligned Movement as shown in the film looks almost quixotic now. The crisis in Palestine today shows how little can be changed if the US doesn’t wish it so, and how hollow the UN is in times like these. Grimonprez reaches the same conclusion in his film, placing the blame on the Belgians and the US but also on the UN, under whose protection Lumumba was supposed to be.