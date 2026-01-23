What to watch this week: 'Space Gen: Chandrayaan' and ‘The History of Sound’ and more

A fiction series based on Chandrayaan 2, Paul Mescal stars in a period drama and other titles to watch

Team Lounge
Updated23 Jan 2026, 11:43 AM IST
A still from 'Space Gen: Chandrayaan'.
A still from 'Space Gen: Chandrayaan'.

Space Gen: Chandrayaan

This fiction series looks at how Indian space scientists rebounded after the failure of Chandrayaan 2 to launch another mission. Starring Nakuul Mehta, Shriya Saran, Gopal Datt and Prakash Belawadi. Created by Arunabh Kumar.

View full Image
Timothée Chalamet in 'Marty Supreme'.

Marty Supreme

Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet) makes his way up in life in 1950s America, from shoe salesman to table tennis star. This 2025 film is directed by Josh Safdie (Uncut Gems), who’s co-written it with Ronald Bronstein. It also features Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary and Fran Drescher. Chalamet is a frontrunner for best actor at the Oscars, but there’s real talent behind the camera too, like cinematographer Darius Khondji and composer Daniel Lopatin, who also worked on Safdie’s Uncut Gems. (In theatres)

View full Image
Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor in 'The History of Sound'.

The History of Sound

Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor star in this period drama about two men who travel through rural Maine in 1920 recording folk songs. Directed by Oliver Hermanus. Written by Ben Shattuck, based on his own short stories. (In theatres)

View full Image
A still from 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms'.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

This six-episode weekly series is a different Westeros story to Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. Instead of the palace intrigue and grand battles of those shows, this one is on a smaller scale, more comedic and less grand. Peter Claffey stars as the titular knight, Ser Dunk, and Dexter Sol Ansell plays his squire, Egg. (JioHotstar)

