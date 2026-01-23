What to watch this week: 'Space Gen: Chandrayaan' and ‘The History of Sound’ and more

Space Gen: Chandrayaan This fiction series looks at how Indian space scientists rebounded after the failure of Chandrayaan 2 to launch another mission. Starring Nakuul Mehta, Shriya Saran, Gopal Datt and Prakash Belawadi. Created by Arunabh Kumar.

Marty Supreme Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet) makes his way up in life in 1950s America, from shoe salesman to table tennis star. This 2025 film is directed by Josh Safdie (Uncut Gems), who’s co-written it with Ronald Bronstein. It also features Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary and Fran Drescher. Chalamet is a frontrunner for best actor at the Oscars, but there’s real talent behind the camera too, like cinematographer Darius Khondji and composer Daniel Lopatin, who also worked on Safdie’s Uncut Gems. (In theatres)

The History of Sound Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor star in this period drama about two men who travel through rural Maine in 1920 recording folk songs. Directed by Oliver Hermanus. Written by Ben Shattuck, based on his own short stories. (In theatres)

