‘Spider-Noir’ is a smart and sordid detective story

Not only does Cage channel classic noir actors like Edward G. Robinson, Bogart and Cagney, but he justifies this as being a freak, more spider than man, a man who studies old movies to learn human behaviour, the way Frankenstein did in The Bride. Except Cage’s protagonist watches wise guys to become a wise guy—stealing quips and coolth to rub villains the wrong way. Every now and then he moves all spidery, more cantilevered than muscled, but then he also breaks into songs about cheesecake. This is David Lynch’s Cage, this is the Coen Brothers’ Cage, this is many Cages in one.