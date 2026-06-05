‘Spider-Noir’ is a smart and sordid detective story

“It’s just a migraine,” says the private investigator, touching his hand to the back of his neck as images flood in and out. Are these actual premonitions of danger—part of a heightened superhuman sensitivity to the web of life—or are they the result of a hard-boiled old gumshoe hitting the bottle of bourbon too often and too hard? The fact that the question can even be posed is testament to this brand-new Spider-Man series working its unlikely charm.
Spider-Noir, an Amazon series produced by Across The Spider-Verse directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and created by Oren Uziel, is a gorgeously old-school reimagining of the Spider-Man mythos set in Depression-era New York. Nicolas Cage plays the washed up Ben Reilly, a reluctantly superpowered protagonist private-dicking around in a city of mobsters and corrupt politicians. He was once a crime fighter called The Spider, but now, as a washed-up detective struggling to pay the bills, he would like nothing more than to be rid of his arachnid abilities. “With no power comes no responsibilities,” he justifies.
Like the line about the migraines, this works because of Nicolas Cage, the only Oscar-winning actor to play a superhero. The franchise model demands fresh stars-to-be, thus acclaimed actors mostly play bad guys. Christian Bale and Robert Downey Jr got Oscars long after their comic-book movies, but Cage—who won 30 years ago for Leaving Las Vegas—has since been so battered by box-office duds and bad scripts (including the Ghost Rider films) that the actor appears barely recognisable. This lends him a weariness that goes well with Ben Reilly, all regrets and ruin, and with noir itself.
Not only does Cage channel classic noir actors like Edward G. Robinson, Bogart and Cagney, but he justifies this as being a freak, more spider than man, a man who studies old movies to learn human behaviour, the way Frankenstein did in The Bride. Except Cage’s protagonist watches wise guys to become a wise guy—stealing quips and coolth to rub villains the wrong way. Every now and then he moves all spidery, more cantilevered than muscled, but then he also breaks into songs about cheesecake. This is David Lynch’s Cage, this is the Coen Brothers’ Cage, this is many Cages in one.
The series looks stunning. You can choose to watch Spider-Noir in “authentic black and white” and “True-Hue colour.” While the colour provides a fine novelty—with the oversaturated feel of a black-and-white film colourised later—it doesn’t have the hard-contrast powers of the original. Black and white gives noir a slipperiness of time and space, with contrast and light working according to situation and character, not governed by daytime and night-time physics—much like a comic-book panel. The exposition is unreal: a woman leaving town can be glimpsed packing through her hotel window by hoodlums parked across the street. It’s a comic-book zoom-in.