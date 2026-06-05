‘Spider-Noir’ is a smart and sordid detective story

“It’s just a migraine,” says the private investigator, touching his hand to the back of his neck as images flood in and out. Are these actual premonitions of danger—part of a heightened superhuman sensitivity to the web of life—or are they the result of a hard-boiled old gumshoe hitting the bottle of bourbon too often and too hard? The fact that the question can even be posed is testament to this brand-new Spider-Man series working its unlikely charm.
“It’s just a migraine,” says the private investigator, touching his hand to the back of his neck as images flood in and out. Are these actual premonitions of danger—part of a heightened superhuman sensitivity to the web of life—or are they the result of a hard-boiled old gumshoe hitting the bottle of bourbon too often and too hard? The fact that the question can even be posed is testament to this brand-new Spider-Man series working its unlikely charm.
Spider-Noir, an Amazon series produced by Across The Spider-Verse directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and created by Oren Uziel, is a gorgeously old-school reimagining of the Spider-Man mythos set in Depression-era New York. Nicolas Cage plays the washed up Ben Reilly, a reluctantly superpowered protagonist private-dicking around in a city of mobsters and corrupt politicians. He was once a crime fighter called The Spider, but now, as a washed-up detective struggling to pay the bills, he would like nothing more than to be rid of his arachnid abilities. “With no power comes no responsibilities,” he justifies.
Spider-Noir, an Amazon series produced by Across The Spider-Verse directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and created by Oren Uziel, is a gorgeously old-school reimagining of the Spider-Man mythos set in Depression-era New York. Nicolas Cage plays the washed up Ben Reilly, a reluctantly superpowered protagonist private-dicking around in a city of mobsters and corrupt politicians. He was once a crime fighter called The Spider, but now, as a washed-up detective struggling to pay the bills, he would like nothing more than to be rid of his arachnid abilities. “With no power comes no responsibilities,” he justifies.
Like the line about the migraines, this works because of Nicolas Cage, the only Oscar-winning actor to play a superhero. The franchise model demands fresh stars-to-be, thus acclaimed actors mostly play bad guys. Christian Bale and Robert Downey Jr got Oscars long after their comic-book movies, but Cage—who won 30 years ago for Leaving Las Vegas—has since been so battered by box-office duds and bad scripts (including the Ghost Rider films) that the actor appears barely recognisable. This lends him a weariness that goes well with Ben Reilly, all regrets and ruin, and with noir itself.
Not only does Cage channel classic noir actors like Edward G. Robinson, Bogart and Cagney, but he justifies this as being a freak, more spider than man, a man who studies old movies to learn human behaviour, the way Frankenstein did in The Bride. Except Cage’s protagonist watches wise guys to become a wise guy—stealing quips and coolth to rub villains the wrong way. Every now and then he moves all spidery, more cantilevered than muscled, but then he also breaks into songs about cheesecake. This is David Lynch’s Cage, this is the Coen Brothers’ Cage, this is many Cages in one.
The series looks stunning. You can choose to watch Spider-Noir in “authentic black and white” and “True-Hue colour.” While the colour provides a fine novelty—with the oversaturated feel of a black-and-white film colourised later—it doesn’t have the hard-contrast powers of the original. Black and white gives noir a slipperiness of time and space, with contrast and light working according to situation and character, not governed by daytime and night-time physics—much like a comic-book panel. The exposition is unreal: a woman leaving town can be glimpsed packing through her hotel window by hoodlums parked across the street. It’s a comic-book zoom-in.
As a pastiche of noir classics—referencing masterpieces its audience may not be familiar with, like the mirrored Rita Hayworth and Orson Welles sequence from The Lady From Shanghai—it’s wonderful how Spider-Noir commits to the genre, complete with grimy innuendo and a nasty sense of justice. This isn’t the first character ostensibly created for children to get the noir treatment. I can’t forget a Garfield special called Babes And Bullets where the cat is the trench-coat wearing “Sam Spayed”, and Calvin from Calvin & Hobbes has a private-eye alter ego called Tracer Bullet, armed with legitimately good lines: “I’ve got eight slugs in me. One’s lead and the rest are bourbon.”
It’s not just black and white. In noir, all is literally and figuratively grey, with secrets hidden by silhouettes and spotlights. Popular characters can be rejuvenated by the moral ambiguity of noir, but the gimmick only works when the plot is legitimately dark and intriguing. With great chiaroscuro comes great responsibility.
Spider-Noir remembers not only to be a smart and sordid detective story but—thrillingly—throws in a macabre tale of inhumane army experiments gone wrong, with one episode behaving like a monster movie where our not-so-young hero has to sling webs just to stand straight. Spider-Man always deserved to be a creature feature.
The lines can cut glass. When Reilly is offered coffee by his secretary Janet (a fantastic Karen Rodriguez), he asks if she has anything a little harder. “That’s what I keep asking my husband,” she deadpans. “You can just pour it in,” says Reilly, signalling for Janet to top up his coffee. “That’s just it,” she sighs, as she adds whisky, “You can’t.” The great Brendon Gleeson, who plays villain Silvermane, speaks of how “bygones should be allowed to be themselves,” and how fighting for more “gives the whisky its taste.” (He also does a cartoonishly loud gulp. It’s glorious.)
Lamorne Morris is perfectly cast as The Spider’s journalist buddy Joe Robertson and Li Jun Li is highly enigmatic as the femme fatale Cat Hardy, their secrets better discovered than described. Spider-Noir offers treats big and small, like The Spider yanking his hat with his web, or glancing through a window to see a man sticking postage stamps on himself.
This is, after all, a New York series. It comes alive the first time The Spider swings across the black and white skyline, and features battles under Broadway marquees bearing the name of Bob Hope. My top scene has Cage telling a woman why she can’t use a payphone, using it himself, then chewing down a hot dog before telling her, “I lied.” Only in New York, folks—but in classic, old-movie New York. This is Spider-Manhattan.
Streaming Tip Of The Week:
Howard Hawks’s 1946 noir classic The Big Sleep, an adaptation of Raymond Chandler’s novel with Humphrey Bogart as Philip Marlowe and Lauren Bacall as the femme fatale, can be rented on Amazon Prime Video. Nicolas Cage borrows a lot from it, as should we all.
Raja Sen (@rajasen) is a screenwriter and critic. He has co-written Chup, a film about killing critics, and is now creating an absurd comedy series.