‘Spider-Noir’ is a smart and sordid detective story

“It’s just a migraine,” says the private investigator, touching his hand to the back of his neck as images flood in and out. Are these actual premonitions of danger—part of a heightened superhuman sensitivity to the web of life—or are they the result of a hard-boiled old gumshoe hitting the bottle of bourbon too often and too hard? The fact that the question can even be posed is testament to this brand-new Spider-Man series working its unlikely charm.