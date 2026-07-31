What to watch this week: ‘Spider-man: Brand New Day’, ‘A Useful Ghost’ and more

Spider-man: Brand New Day In Destin Daniel Cretton’s MCU film, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) tries to come to terms with MJ (Zendaya) having no recollection of him while also battling a mysterious telepath. (In theatres)

View full Image View full Image A scene from 'Balan: The Boy'.

Balan: The Boy Chidambaram’s Balan centres on a mother and son, played by Farzana Palathingal and Adiseshan, and combines thriller with home invasion film, procedural and melodrama. (Zee5)

Also Read | New on shelves: Books to read on a rainy day

View full Image View full Image A scene from 'The Devil’s Mouth'.

The Devil’s Mouth A group of students on holiday in Thailand explore a set of underwater caves called “The Devil’s Mouth” and end up being hunted by a shark. This thriller is directed by Jeff Wadlow. (Amazon Prime)

View full Image View full Image A scene from 'A Useful Ghost'.

A Useful Ghost A recently deceased woman returns as a ghost in a vacuum cleaner to protect her family. Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke directs this Thai black comedy. (MUBI)

View full Image View full Image A scene from 'The Bombing of Pan Am 103'.

The Bombing of Pan Am 103 This six-part drama revisits the 1988 Lockerbie bombing, Britain’s deadliest terror attack. It follows investigators on both sides of the Atlantic and the lives shattered in the Scottish town as families demand answers and justice. Starring Connor Swindells, Merritt Wever and Patrick J. Adams. (Netflix)

View full Image View full Image A still from 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'.