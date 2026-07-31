What to watch this week: ‘Spider-man: Brand New Day’, ‘A Useful Ghost’ and more

Spider-man: Brand New Day In Destin Daniel Cretton’s MCU film, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) tries to come to terms with MJ (Zendaya) having no recollection of him while also battling a mysterious telepath. (In theatres)

A scene from 'Balan: The Boy'.

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Balan: The Boy Chidambaram’s Balan centres on a mother and son, played by Farzana Palathingal and Adiseshan, and combines thriller with home invasion film, procedural and melodrama. (Zee5)

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A scene from 'The Devil’s Mouth'.

The Devil’s Mouth A group of students on holiday in Thailand explore a set of underwater caves called “The Devil’s Mouth” and end up being hunted by a shark. This thriller is directed by Jeff Wadlow. (Amazon Prime)

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A scene from 'A Useful Ghost'.

A Useful Ghost A recently deceased woman returns as a ghost in a vacuum cleaner to protect her family. Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke directs this Thai black comedy. (MUBI)

A scene from 'The Bombing of Pan Am 103'.

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The Bombing of Pan Am 103 This six-part drama revisits the 1988 Lockerbie bombing, Britain’s deadliest terror attack. It follows investigators on both sides of the Atlantic and the lives shattered in the Scottish town as families demand answers and justice. Starring Connor Swindells, Merritt Wever and Patrick J. Adams. (Netflix)

A still from 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'.

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The Devil Wears Prada 2 Two decades after the events of the first film, Andy (Anne Hathaway), now an award-winning journalist, re-enters the orbit of Miranda (Meryl Streep), who’s struggling to keep “Runway” magazine alive in a digital world. The sequel walks the tightrope of expectations, delivering quotable lines and loading the film with glamour while acknowledging that both its characters and their industry have aged. New media rivals and shifting power dynamics force old-school print to reinvent itself. David Frankel directs again, and Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman reprise their roles. (JioHotstar)