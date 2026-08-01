‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ review: Marvel's blandest series trudges on

Cretton directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), and he brings some of the crisp choreography of that film to this. One of the neater tricks in Brand New Day is the telepath ‘jumping’ from person to person, which is executed like experimental theatre, one body after another freezing and seizing. But even this possession is PG; imagine the wicked fun Sam Raimi, director of the Tobey Maguire Spidey films, might’ve had instead. I hoped Cretton, having made a martial arts film, might do something with renegade outfit The Hand. They look incredible with their swords, masks and red robes, but apart from one tantalizingly cool shot with no corresponding scene, and an unsatisfying fight late in the film, they’re a big waste of ninja.