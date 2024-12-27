Squid Game The all-conquering Korean show returns for a second season. Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), determined to find a way to destroy the competition, takes part in the games again. This season should throw more light on the organisers’ motives, while introducing new sadistic trials for the contestants. (Netflix)

A still from ‘Dahomey’.

Dahomey This documentary is a dramatised version of what transpired when 26 artworks from the Kingdom of Dahomey were returned to Benin in West Africa. Directed by Mati Diop (Atlantics), a French director of Senegalese descent. The film won the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival 2024. (MUBI)

A still from 'Cunk on Life'.

Cunk on Life Philomena Cunk is back to explain more fundamentals badly. This new special is a follow-up to the series Cunk on Earth, featuring Diane Morgan as the eponymous fake documentarian. We had written about that show: “Philomena Cunk is an instant classic, a frighteningly confident character like Alan Partridge but Cunk knows even less than that vainglorious oaf.” (Netflix)

Ncuti Gatwa & Nicola Coughlan in 'Doctor Who Christmas Special'.