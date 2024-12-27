What to watch this week: ‘Squid Game’, ‘Dahomey’ and more

Squid Game
The all-conquering Korean show returns for a second season. Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), determined to find a way to destroy the competition, takes part in the games again. This season should throw more light on the organisers’ motives, while introducing new sadistic trials for the contestants. (Netflix)
Dahomey
This documentary is a dramatised version of what transpired when 26 artworks from the Kingdom of Dahomey were returned to Benin in West Africa. Directed by Mati Diop (Atlantics), a French director of Senegalese descent. The film won the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival 2024. (MUBI)
Cunk on Life
Philomena Cunk is back to explain more fundamentals badly. This new special is a follow-up to the series Cunk on Earth, featuring Diane Morgan as the eponymous fake documentarian. We had written about that show: “Philomena Cunk is an instant classic, a frighteningly confident character like Alan Partridge but Cunk knows even less than that vainglorious oaf." (Netflix)
Doctor Who Christmas Special
Joy to the World sees the resident Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education), team up with new companion Joy, played by Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton). The 15th Doctor embarks on a solo journey, reeling from a traumatic season finale. Seeking refuge, he checks into the Time Hotel in the year 4202, which offers time-travel packages to pivotal moments, like the JFK assassination. Directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai (Riverdale) and written by Steven Moffat (Sherlock).
