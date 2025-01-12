‘Squid Game’ season 2 review: How much squid is too much squid?

How do you get blood out of white keds?

The question that came frequently to my mind while watching the new season of Squid Game on Netflix, where players routinely walk on the remains of vanquished players, rubber soles squelching against blood and hardwood. How do their white shoes stay spotless? Or are the players simply given a fresh batch of canvas sneakers before each game? This is not implausible, given how the satire—where debt-ridden contestants put lives on the line in the vain hope of earning millions—seems to be budgeted, but I didn’t think about cleaning canvas at all in season 1. I didn’t have the time.

In 2021, Squid Game conquered our screens and our imaginations. For many audiences, this was the first time they had watched a Korean series—but that didn’t matter. The universality of the show’s appeal could not be overstated. We were collectively hooked to creator Hyang Dong-hyuk’s absurdly compelling vision of poor people betting their lives on playing children’s games. We couldn’t stop watching (and recommending) the gore, in many ways mirroring the evil rich capitalists within the series—sitting back and watching the bloodshed staged for their entertainment.

A new Squid Game was always going to be a tall order. How do you tell that story all over again? One way is to make it about a new set of characters going through the original structure—like, say, in The White Lotus, where new clients come to new resorts each season—and have different players doing the games this time, which is a reliable mechanism but lacks novelty. Alternately, you follow the player who outlasted the games the first time and see his life after that, which is potentially more interesting but lacks the games itself. The Squid Game creator chose to do a bit of both: therefore, we have the winner of the first season Seong Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-jae) back in a dark green tracksuit all over again.

Now a billionaire, Gi-Hun is tormented by the bloodiness of his money and feels the need to bring down the entire system that preys on innocents. He wants to bring down the system but despite years of searching, can’t find his way back to the games—except as a player. He is, therefore, back in the breach but optimistic, feeling that since he knows what is to come, he can help others from losing their lives. He guides many through the now iconic Red Light Green Light game, for instance, and then keeps insisting that the games be stopped.