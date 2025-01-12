‘Squid Game’ season 2 review: How much squid is too much squid?

A new Squid Game was always going to be a tall order. How do you tell that story all over again? One way is to make it about a new set of characters going through the original structure—like, say, in The White Lotus, where new clients come to new resorts each season—and have different players doing the games this time, which is a reliable mechanism but lacks novelty. Alternately, you follow the player who outlasted the games the first time and see his life after that, which is potentially more interesting but lacks the games itself. The Squid Game creator chose to do a bit of both: therefore, we have the winner of the first season Seong Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-jae) back in a dark green tracksuit all over again.