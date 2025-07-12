Exploring identity and adventure: Stephen Alter's take on Kipling's 'Kim'

I was first introduced to Rudyard Kipling’s Kim in middle school, where an abridged version of the novel served as our English reader. I had at the time read Ruskin Bond’s Adventures of Rusty several times, and the two books seemed to be kindred spirits. Though set in differ ent time periods, the two books painted quite the portraits of the bustling bazaars, complete with vibrant characters and sub cultures, which morphed as the setting shifted from the plains to the mountains. Kiplings’s book, set in the late 19th cen tury, is centred around the orphan Kim ball O’Hara, as he sets off on an adventure with a lama from Tibet in search of the River of Arrow, while getting embroiled in “The Great Game,” the rivalry between the British and Russian powers over dominance in central Asia.

Advertisement

Over the years, my reading of Kim has changed a little. You come to recognise the colonial gaze of the author—Kim, in a way, stands as a metaphor for it, as some one who is part of the Indian milieu and yet stands a a distance from it. He has a close view of the caste system, Imperial domination and religious differences, and yet it feels as if he is on the margins. But at the heart of it, this is an adventure of a cocky, free-spirited young boy, adeptly navigating the spy network while also developing a deep emotional bond with a lama.

I have often wondered what Kim would have been like as a grown-up. Kipling’s book has, over time, inspired many a Raj novel—with several authors imagining the young boy’s journey from teenage years to adulthood. Take Timeri N. Murari’s The Imperial Agent, for instance, which was first published in 1989 and reissued by Penguin in India in 2009. This book takes a more mature and sombre tone, with Kim—still a British secret agent—explor ing his identity with greater intensity. You see Kim falling in love and struggling with allegiances as the struggle for Indian independence gains urgency. The firebrand that Kim was seems to have grown into a more conflicted adult.

Advertisement

But Stephen Alter’s latest, The Greatest Game, has kept some of Kim’s original free spirit alive. This seems to be the season of “spiritual sequels”, be it in publishing or in cinema—like Sitaare Zameen Par, and Metro in Dino—and it would not be amiss to consider this book to be an apt spiritual successor to Kim. The book takes one back to Lahore, where it all started, only this time, the story is set in March 1947. India is on the cusp of independence and our hero is no longer the sprightly youth that he used to be. Instead, he is in his 60s, a master of disguise, and still in the Imperial secret service. You can sense a natural progression to his character. While his sense of mischief is intact, his humour is now wry, bordering on the cynical.

Advertisement

Alter brings his own style of visual story telling to retelling Kim, while never losing sight of the tumultuous moment in the subcontinent’s history that The Greatest Game is set in. The story unfurls amid calls for bandh, scenes of communal unrest, rumours racing through bazaars, and people contemplating an uncertain future. Alter offers softer nuances of the time through cultural markers such as the release of a Noor Jehan film, Abida, popular Mir couplets on people’s lips, and more.

Kipling’s original had memorable char acters like Mahbub Ali, Lurgan Sahib and Colonel Creighton. Alter introduces the reader to new ones such as Douglas MacNeil, head of the Intelligence Bureau in Lahore, Princess Anastasia, mechanic Mushtaq and Champa the courtesan. The latter’s view of the events, as someone on the margins, offers an interesting perspective into the happenings of the time. “For the past six months, there’s been nothing but bloodshed in this city, innocent people stabbed, mobs throwing stones. Right here in this mohalla, two houses were burned down. The smallest dispute turns into a riot. Yesterday, two people were killed near Taxali Gate, just because they argued over the price of garlic,” she says.

Advertisement

Also Read | Archiving family history: How digital platforms are empowering memory keepers

'The Greatest Game: Being the Further Adventures of Kimball O’Hara': By Stephen Alter, Aleph Book Company, 256 pages, ₹799

Alter also looks at Kim’s struggle with his identity—someone who is Indian at heart, but has a duty to the British secret service. In one meeting, MacNeil asks him several personal questions, including about the many languages that he speaks and the time that Kim spent at St Xavier’s College, Lucknow. “We’ve worked together for six years, isn’t it? But some how I don’t feel I know you,” he tells Kim. MacNeil prods further. He asks Kim that when he dons the disguise of a priest or a beggar, is it a role that he is playing or truly tapping into the spirit of Indian ness within him? To most, Kim seems to be a man who has reconciled the East and the West, a “Friend of the World”. But when left to himself, it is this conflicted “sense of self” that he grapples with more than anything else.

Advertisement