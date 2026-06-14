Stephen Alter's book ‘The Fragrance of Rain’ celebrates the romance of the monsoon

In these perilous times of climate change, the monsoon is synonymous with suffering. Every year, the advent of the annual rains is preceded by forecasts from the India Meteorological Department, and they are one of two kinds. The first type of forecast sighs with relief, predicting normal or above-normal rains. The second is grim, tinged with doom, the unwilling bearer of the bad news that this year the rains will be below normal. As, by the way, is the case with 2026.
Stephen Alter’s slim book, The Fragrance of Rain: A Brief History of the Monsoon, is a quiet reminder of why the monsoon plays such a vital role in the life rhythm of the Indian subcontinent. Alter—a lifelong native of Mussoorie—has certainly written weightier, more meaningful books than this one, but the charm of The Fragrance of Rain lies in the fact that it is a breeze to read, yet packed with ideas and experiences that are highly evocative.
For Alter leans unabashedly into the romance of the monsoon rains, in a refreshing departure from the doom-laden reality of droughts, cloudbursts, landslides, floods and countless meaningless deaths that dominate headlines every year from June to September. Instead, in this book, the reader will find transporting descriptions of pre-monsoon rains in Landour, the pregnant wait for the arrival of the monsoon in Kochi, and, a favourite of this reviewer, a night walk through a Goan forest during the rains.
Alter has written multiple non-fiction books over the past 30 years, and the best of these have always been about his most enduring love, the Himalaya. Some of them, like the deeply moving Becoming a Mountain (2014), and the extensive Wild Himalaya (2019) are bona fide modern classics of Indian nature writing. The Fragrance of Rain, despite its vast subject, doesn’t aim for the grand or the sublime, and instead revels in a kind of simple and light travel writing that is increasingly hard to come by these days.
Alter arranges the book as a series of vignettes about the monsoon from Kerala, Goa and Uttarakhand, and intersperses them with well-trodden histories of the importance of the monsoon in Indian history and culture. The travel/nature pieces are the more engaging of the two, because Alter’s storytelling shines when he places himself in the middle of the action, using his first person voice to bring alive the sights and sounds of the rains.
This is because Alter possesses a fine eye for details and a certain talent for description. A hard skill to cultivate for any travel and nature writer, good ones like Alter are able to create perfect scenes and put the reader in there. The night hike into the dripping forest at the Mahavir Bhagwan Forest Reserve in Goa is a fine case in point. Accompanied by two local naturalists—one of whom, Kuldip Topo hails from the nearby Konkani village of Usgao—Alter is treated to a succession of “magical things”, as Topo describes them.
Soaked to the bone in heavy bouts of rain, the group investigates the wonders of the nocturnal life of the forest. The pages come alive with the chirpings of cricket frogs, the croaks of bush frogs, the “hooting whistle” of a bird called the slaty-legged crake, and the cries of a slender loris.
To this soundtrack is added, in a form of gradual unveiling, views from a hidden world—the shadowy form of a huge gaur moving through the trees, the psychedelic, otherworldly bioluminescence of fungi, a tiny frog in a hole in the ground, coiled vipers primed to kill in the undergrowth.