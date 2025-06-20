Streaming gives indie musicians a boost
Bhanuj Kappal 9 min read 20 Jun 2025, 05:18 PM IST
Summary
The streaming wars have opened up new avenues for music that might not have found expression in mainstream cinema and pop. Homegrown indie musicians are reaping the benefits
For years, Moko Koza has reigned as the biggest star of Nagaland’s nascent rap scene. The Kohima-born multilingual rapper—he makes music in English as well as Nagamese and local dialects—is a household name in the tiny state, thanks to his pioneering fusion of Naga folk and hip-hop. But, like many artists from the nation’s periphery, he struggled to make a dent in the Indian mainstream.
