Artists' best friends: How street dogs inspire writers and painters

Munshi Premchand’s Doodh ka Daam (1934), or “Price of Milk", is about many things— caste inequalities, social justice and empathy. However, the one thing that lingers long after you have read the short story is the relationship between a poor farmer, Mangal, and a village stray, Tommy. There is such an affinity that they share the same cot, the scraps doled out to Mangal by the landlord, and understand each other perfectly. In a world of discrimination, the two find companionship in each other.

The figure of the street dog has always been an integral part of the Indian cultural topography, be it in literature, painting, illustration or photography. From Premchand and Ruskin Bond to contemporary writers and artists, each has created portraits of the “streeties", without whom the city’s landscape is unimaginable. Take, for instance, The Railway Gang by Bond, which is set in a railway station and looks at the community that comes up around the lone pup, Chottu, and the resident dog gang led by Raja. The guard of the Delhi-Doon express, schoolchildren, the station master—all become a part of this lively story of survival and resilience. The author mentions scenes around strays again in stories likeCopperfield in the Junglepublished inThe Jungle Omnibus.

The street dog features prominently in contemporary children’s literature, in novellas, picture books and wordless books. Adventures of Brownie (2025), authored by Sanjana Kulkarni and illustrated by Sushmita Gangalapadu, delves into a special relationship between a wildly imaginative stray and a squirrel. While Brownie ends up getting into all kinds of mischief, his tiny friend keeps him grounded. Rajiv Eipe’s Dugga (2023) is another such example. It is based on the real-life story of a dog, who was found injured on a Bengaluru street and later rescued and rehabilitated. Eipe, in his illustrations, offers not just a glimpse of Dugga’s adventures, but also big-small details of the surroundings and her response to them— how she skips around people going about their routine in the morning, gazes up at fishmongers in the hope of scraps, and indulges in a siesta as the city slows down in the afternoon.

View Full Image Photographing stray dogs is a passion project for Ayesha Framji

“Her best bum-wags and face-licks are reserved for the surgeon who repaired her badly damaged urinary and digestive system, amputated her shattered hind leg, and guided her on her long and difficult path to recovery," writes Eipe in the endnote. The book also serves as a reminder to children and adults alike about the need to be mindful about our furry friends’ safety while riding a bicycle or in a car or bus.

A call for empathy towards strays can be found in A Dog Called Shoo (2022) as well. Written by Kavitha Punniyamurthi and illustrated by Sarthak Sinha, this story follows a little brown dog, who thinks her name is Shoo after everyone on the street shuns her. Abandoned by a family, she grapples with cold and hunger until a kind boy, Adit, comes along. “We published Dugga after Rajiv told us many stories of how his partner Archana Sreenivasan, also an illustrator, rescued and then adopted her. There are so many lovely stories about street dogs. For instance, Tommy and Pommy by Alokparna Sengupta and illustrated by Proiti Roy, which follows a young girl, who is initially scared of dogs. But one encounter alters her perspective forever. A lot of these stories come from very personal spaces of people’s own journeys with street dogs," says Bijal Vachharajani, author and commissioning editor at Pratham Books.

Illustrator Proiti Roy, for instance, delves into memories of growing up around animals in Santiniketan. These experiences and vignettes have served as inspiration for artwork in books such as What Do We Name This Dog? written by Menaka Raman, and Jab Main Moti Ko Ghar Layi, illustrated and authored by Roy herself. She grew up in a family of animal lovers—her grandmother was known for rescuing animals as were her parents. Roy too rescues strays and has 15 such companions living at her studio now. “I don’t run an organisation or a not-for-profit. This is just something I do on my own. This is the least one can do for animals—don’t make things difficult for them, just help them out in whatever way possible," she says.

View Full Image From 'What Do We Name This Dog?' written by Menaka Raman and illustrated by Proiti Roy. Courtesy: the illustrator

Her publishers and collaborators know of this deep connection with dogs, and offer her projects that allow her to articulate this. “I pass by a dog, we look at each other, something happens and I can’t stop think ing about it. There is an unspoken bond. I am sure kids feel it a lot more than adults," she says.

Delhi-based Ayesha Framji too shares a unique relationship with the streeties in her neighbourhood. A freelance professional photographer, who works on product, fashion and pet shoots for a living, she runs a passion project on her website alongside. She photographs street dogs whenever she gets a chance. “There is something about their eyes, the scars, their faces that tells a story. They spend their entire lives trying to survive. To me, each has a distinct personality, and I can’t help but stop and notice," says Framji. During a visit to a vegetable wholesale market in the city, she saw a dog dressed in a human’s sweater, similar to what a vegetable seller was wearing at a stall. “You could see the connection between them. If you look closely at the caregivers and the dogs, you will start noticing resemblances," she explains.

For Framji, the affection that a street dog shows members of its inner circle is something that needs to be earned—it is not something that is doled out to just anyone. Take, for instance, Lucky, the “park dog" in her neighbourhood. Framji describes her as a hugger, very human in her ways, who likes to sit with her on the bench and watch the world go by. “She knows my particular whistle for her. Sometimes, I just mess around with her, hide behind a tree and then whistle. She finds me. Lucky has her own little community, who take care of her well-being. A gentleman comes by to give her biscuits. She takes the packet and runs to me to open it and feed her," she says. In art too, the depiction of the urbanscape is incomplete without the presence of the street dog.

View Full Image From Jayati Bose's 'Khele Hum' series. Courtesy: Latitude 28

You can see it in the works of contemporary artists such as Sudipta Das, Jayati Bose, Yogesh Ramkrishna and Ketaki Sarpotdar. Each engages with the figure of the street dog, transforming it from a peripheral detail into a vital marker of the urban experience. “In Sudipta Das’s pulp-paper installations, dogs emerge as silent witnesses to migration and displacement, their fragility mirroring that of the marginalised communities she represents," says Bhavna Kakar, founder-director, Latitude 28, a contemporary art space in Delhi. Jayati Bose’s drawings, in contrast, depict women in moments of leisure— joyous, unguarded, often in the company of dogs—offering a vision of companionship that is tender and celebratory. Bose, a self-taught artist, will be showing works from the Khele Hum series, at the forthcoming Delhi Contemporary Art Week.

“Yogesh Ramkrishna brings the canine into his satirical cityscapes as sly commentators on human folly, mischievous presences within the chaos of modern life," adds Kakar. Ketaki Sarpotdar, through her watercolours and graphics, places strays at the very heart of urban neighbourhoods— intersections, colonies, and markets— showing them as resilient co-inhabitants of our shared ecology. “Together, these practices remind us that street dogs are more than background fixtures of the city. They are companions, observers, and survivors—integral to the rhythms and contradictions of contemporary urban life. By foregrounding them, these artists compel us to look again at who and what makes up our urban landscapes," she says.

Sadly, the rising intolerance towards street dogs in a way mirrors the overall apathy that seems to have gripped society at large towards the marginalised. Roy is sensing a change even in a place like Santiniketan—a place that has had an indelible relationship with nature and the animal world. “Mahatma Gandhi once said, ‘The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.’ And the way things stand today all around the world, in this regard, is disappointing," she says.