Artists' best friends: How street dogs inspire writers and painters

For Framji, the affection that a street dog shows members of its inner circle is something that needs to be earned—it is not something that is doled out to just anyone. Take, for instance, Lucky, the “park dog" in her neighbourhood. Framji describes her as a hugger, very human in her ways, who likes to sit with her on the bench and watch the world go by. “She knows my particular whistle for her. Sometimes, I just mess around with her, hide behind a tree and then whistle. She finds me. Lucky has her own little community, who take care of her well-being. A gentleman comes by to give her biscuits. She takes the packet and runs to me to open it and feed her," she says. In art too, the depiction of the urbanscape is incomplete without the presence of the street dog.